LPGA Superstar Nelly Korda Makes Her SI Swim Debut in 2025
Nelly Korda is arguably the biggest name in women's professional golf, and now she's making her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue.
Korda, who turned pro on the LPGA Tour in 2016, had her most amazing season to date last year as she captured seven titles including one major. She even won five events in a row, ending that streak with her major title at the 2024 Chevron Championship. Korda became the third LPGA player to ever achieve that streak.
While speaking with SI Swim during her shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., Korda expressed how important it is for her to be an inspiration for young girls interested in pursuing golf.
"Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport," Korda said. "I get to inspire the next generation, I see girls that look up to me and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love."
Over the course of her career, Korda's won a total of 15 titles in her LPGA career thus far. She's a two-time Olympian, winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While she has yet to win her first title of 2025, all eyes remain on her every time she walks on a golf course.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit issue is out today wherever magazines are sold.