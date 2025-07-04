SI

Major Winner Doesn't 'Want to Play' With LIV Golfers If Ever Allowed Back on PGA Tour

Lucas Glover said on his Sirius XM show that he doesn't want anyone from the rival circuit back on the PGA Tour despite the two tours agreeing to unify.

Max Schreiber

Lucas Glover doesn't want to play against LIV Golf players if they're ever cleared for PGA Tour events again.
The framework agreement for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to unify may be stalled, but there’s still anticipation that one day players from the two tours will compete against each other again outside of the major championships.

Lucas Glover, though, doesn’t necessarily want that to happen. 

“I don’t want to play with them, me personally,” Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, said on his SiriusXM show this week. “I don’t think they should be back here (on the PGA Tour). I don’t want them here. They made their decision. I don’t blame any of them. They made a decision, I don’t care, but they also went away from this tour and chose to. 

“As a PGA Tour player and somebody that dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour, and have poured my heart and soul into this Tour and game for 21 seasons now, I don’t want somebody that chose another path and a path of least, or, less resistance.”

Many of the game’s most well-known players, such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Cam Smith, have left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit after its inception in 2022. 

Even with talks of the two leagues making a deal, there’s chatter that players may be able to return to the PGA Tour after their LIV deals expire. And this year, some players who have been relegated from LIV have earned starts on the PGA Tour

Glover, 45, feels that wouldn’t be fair to those who stayed loyal. 

“I don’t want them back here competing and taking part of my pie and these kids’ pie that are trying to make it now,” the six-time winner said. 

But he’s not naive. Despite his apathy toward the defectors, Glover knows that the best players in the world inside the ropes together again is what’s best for golf’s health. 

“It would benefit all of us because our TV deal in 2030 would be great,” Glover said.  

