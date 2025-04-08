Masters 2025 Concession Prices: How Much Does a Sandwich Cost at Augusta National?
There is only one thing more exciting than the Masters Tournament itself, and that is the Masters concession menu—a delightfully low-priced and straightforward selection of pimiento cheese sandwiches, peanuts, and more for tournament-goers (and their wallets) to enjoy.
Indeed, the Masters is, in some ways, an eating event just as much as a golfing event—why else would fans watching at home buy a food kit to bring the flavors of Augusta to their front door? And we can't forget the delightfully decadent Champions dinner, a yearly tradition whereby the previous year's victor curates a meal for the current year's competitors to enjoy before tee-off. The 2025 lineup, organized by 2024 green-jacket winner Scottie Scheffler, will feature ravioli bites, a chocolate chip cookie skillet, and firecracker shrimp, among other mouthwatering dishes.
But as for the 2025 concession menu, well, fans traveling to Augusta are in luck: prices haven't changed much, if at all, for this year's tournament. At the very least, the egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches remain $1.50, the same price they have been since 2002. Per Front Office Sports, you could buy one of every item on the list for just $77.
Take a look at the full breakdown below:
Masters Sandwich Prices 2025:
Sandwich Name
Price
Egg Salad
$1.50
Pimento Cheese
$1.50
Pork Bar-B-Que
$3.00
Savory Tomato Pie
$3.00
Masters Club
$3.00
Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat
$3.00
Ham & Cheese on Rye
$3.00
Classic Chicken
$3.00
Masters Breakfast Prices 2025:
Breakfast Item
Price
Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee
$2.00
Chicken Biscuit
$3.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$3.00
Blueberry Muffin
$2.00
Fresh Mixed Fruit
$2.50
Masters Snack Prices 2025:
Snack Item
Price
Apple Slices
$1.50
Chips (Plain & BBQ)
$1.50
Peanuts
$1.75
Southern Cheese Straws
$2.00
Cookies
$1.75
Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn
$2.00
Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich
$3.00
Masters Beverage Prices 2025:
Beverage
Price
Soft Drinks
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
$2.00
Crow's Nest
$6.00
Domestic Beer
$6.00
Import Beer
$6.00
White Wine
$6.00
What is new on the Masters Concession Menu in 2025?
This year, the culinary geniuses behind the legendary Masters menu added a savory tomato pie, which looks more like an empanada than your traditional tart. The team debuted the item on April 1, so many online believed it to be a joke. Alas, it was real (and looks delicious).
The Masters Tournament officially begins Thursday, April 10, and will conclude Sunday, April 13.