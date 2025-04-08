SI

Masters 2025 Concession Prices: How Much Does a Sandwich Cost at Augusta National?

The Masters is known for its delightfully low-cost concession menu.

Brigid Kennedy

Someone grabs food at the Masters Tournament on Apr 5, 2022.
Someone grabs food at the Masters Tournament on Apr 5, 2022. / Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

There is only one thing more exciting than the Masters Tournament itself, and that is the Masters concession menu—a delightfully low-priced and straightforward selection of pimiento cheese sandwiches, peanuts, and more for tournament-goers (and their wallets) to enjoy.

Indeed, the Masters is, in some ways, an eating event just as much as a golfing event—why else would fans watching at home buy a food kit to bring the flavors of Augusta to their front door? And we can't forget the delightfully decadent Champions dinner, a yearly tradition whereby the previous year's victor curates a meal for the current year's competitors to enjoy before tee-off. The 2025 lineup, organized by 2024 green-jacket winner Scottie Scheffler, will feature ravioli bites, a chocolate chip cookie skillet, and firecracker shrimp, among other mouthwatering dishes.

But as for the 2025 concession menu, well, fans traveling to Augusta are in luck: prices haven't changed much, if at all, for this year's tournament. At the very least, the egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches remain $1.50, the same price they have been since 2002. Per Front Office Sports, you could buy one of every item on the list for just $77.

Take a look at the full breakdown below:

Masters Sandwich Prices 2025:

Sandwich Name

Price

Egg Salad

$1.50

Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Pork Bar-B-Que

$3.00

Savory Tomato Pie

$3.00

Masters Club

$3.00

Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat

$3.00

Ham & Cheese on Rye

$3.00

Classic Chicken

$3.00

Masters Breakfast Prices 2025:

Breakfast Item

Price

Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Chicken Biscuit

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Fresh Mixed Fruit

$2.50

Masters Snack Prices 2025:

Snack Item

Price

Apple Slices

$1.50

Chips (Plain & BBQ)

$1.50

Peanuts

$1.75

Southern Cheese Straws

$2.00

Cookies

$1.75

Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn

$2.00

Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Masters Beverage Prices 2025:

Beverage

Price

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Crow's Nest

$6.00

Domestic Beer

$6.00

Import Beer

$6.00

White Wine

$6.00

What is new on the Masters Concession Menu in 2025?

This year, the culinary geniuses behind the legendary Masters menu added a savory tomato pie, which looks more like an empanada than your traditional tart. The team debuted the item on April 1, so many online believed it to be a joke. Alas, it was real (and looks delicious).

The Masters Tournament officially begins Thursday, April 10, and will conclude Sunday, April 13.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/Golf