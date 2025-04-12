Masters Roundtable: Debating Who Is the Favorite Heading to the Weekend at Augusta
AUGUSTA — Justin Rose still leads at the Masters, but things have tightened up at Augusta National.
The Englishman leads by one over two-time U.S. Open Bryson DeChambeau, whose career dossier may have prepared him for his Masters moment. Two back of Rose is Rory McIlroy, who recovered from Thursday's late collapse with a bogey-free 66.
And of course there’s defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who didn’t have his best day yet still shot 71 and sits three back, tied with former British Open champion Shane Lowry and surprising Masters rookie Matt McCarty.
So many big names on the first page of the leaderboard, with one pressing question for our SI Golf Masters roundtable:
Who should be the Masters favorite going into the weekend?
Brian Giuffra, Minute Media VP of Betting Content: This is Bryson DeChambeau’s to lose at this point. While the odds don’t reflect that (he's tied for second at +360 on FanDuel with Rory McIlroy at +330), I believe he’s got the mental fortitude to pull this off after last year’s heartache. He already beat McIlroy at the U.S. Open last year, and it feels almost kismet he’s in the same position to do so again at the place McIlroy desires a win most of all. How can we imagine any other scenario than the same outcome at Pinehurst occurring at Augusta?
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: Bryson DeChambeau. The U.S. Open champion has a nice length advantage over Justin Rose, which should be of benefit in the final group on Saturday. He’s also seemingly coming to grips with how to play Augusta National with six straight rounds now being in contention.
John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: Bryson DeChambeau. He’s put in a solid two days of work with 12 birdies courtesy of some massive drives off the tee—and he continues to work on his swing. There’s probably not another golfer in this tournament who has put in more time on the range than DeChambeau. The reigning U.S. Open champion is confident, he understands what it’s like to play under pressure at Augusta National and he has a great opportunity to win the green jacket.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: Bryson DeChambeau. I picked DeChambeau in our Monday roundtable and our final Wednesday preview and can’t back down now. His confidence, experience and singular advantage he has with his driver made him my choice. This is his Masters to lose ... though I’ll add that Corey Conners has some “2011 Charl Schwartzel” potential as a steady player who could hang around and swipe the jacket with a hot finish. But it’s Bryson until further notice.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: Bryson DeChambeau. He is leading the event in driving distance and is second in putts per hole, and those are arguably the two most important factors in winning this event. When DeChambeau has hit into trouble, he has handled it far better than he once did. Justin Rose has plenty of Masters scars. Rory McIlroy has more. DeChambeau, who won last year's U.S. Open, has the least amount of pressure on him of any top name on the leaderboard.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: Scottie Scheffler. The defending champion was far from his best at times Friday with five bogeys and his moments in the trees at 18 will launch a thousand memes, yet he still shot under par (71) and is three back. If that was his bad round for the week, he will win. Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Justin Rose seems like a sitting duck, Bryson DeChambeau still feels like a mystery at the Masters and your guess is as good as mine on Rory McIlroy. Scheffler is a proven commodity at this tournament and even from the fourth-to-last group on Saturday, it’s his green jacket to lose.