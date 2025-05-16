Max Homa’s Near Ace on Par-4 Highlights Blazing Start in Round 2 at PGA Championship
Max Homa is off and running during Round 2 at the PGA Championship.
The 34-year-old shot a 30 for his first nine holes (he started on Quail Hollow’s back nine) with birdies on Nos. 10, 13, 15 and 18. He also had a sensational eagle on the drivable par 4-14th, inches away from the first par-4 ace in major championship history.
Homa has been struggling in the first half of the 2025 season and has yet to register a top-10 finish. His best week so far has come at the Masters where he finished T12. Outside of the majors, his best finish of the season was a T26 in the season-opener at Kapalua, which had a limited field of 59 players.
The struggles for Homa also led to a split with his longtime caddie and childhood friend, Joe Greiner, who after a brief stint with Justin Thomas is caddying for Collin Morikawa on a full-time basis. Homa replaced Greiner with Bill Harke, who has previously looped for PGA Tour players Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.
Homa has great vibes at Quail Hollow though, having won the Wells Fargo Championship for his first PGA Tour win in 2019.
After that blazing first nine, the Californian added a birdie at the 3rd hole (his 12th) to get to 7 under on his round, 5 under on the tournament and closer to the lead at the season's second major.