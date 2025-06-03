Max Homa Reportedly Splits With Caddie (Again), Carries Bag at U.S. Open Qualifier
Max Homa failed to qualify for the U.S. Open on Monday, lugging his own bag for 36 holes.
According to the Associated Press, Homa and his caddie of two months, Bill Harke, have split. When the AP asked Homa about the divorce Monday at the U.S. Open qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, the six-time PGA Tour winner was mum.
“I’d much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie,” Homa said. “I’m good. Just hoofed it 36.”
In April, Homa, whose form has plummeted in the last year, parted ways with his longtime caddie Joe Greiner after nearly a decade of working together.
Now, reportedly looking for his third caddie in as many months, Homa played the 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier alone and failed to notch a spot at Oakmont. It’ll be the first major he’ll miss since 2019.
His three-putt par on the 36th hole put him in a 5-for-1 playoff, which Cameron Young won with a birdie putt. Homa then lost in a playoff for an alternate spot.
“It’s going to probably be heartbreaking, but it’s all right,” Homa said afterward. “I haven’t carried my bag 36 holes in a while so I’m a little tired.”
Asked about the caddie situation again, Homa gave a small hint about the break-up.
“It seems to be better than when someone is standing next to me for some reason,” he said. “I might need to walk by myself more. Maybe I just looked at it as a nice, peaceful walk. Probably got to battle some demons and have no one to lean on. Maybe that helps a little bit. There’s no one ... everything is me. The battle helped that a little bit.”
Homa can claim a spot in the U.S. Open with a win at this week’s RBC Canadian Open. And his looper will be Lance Bennett, according to Golfweek. Bennett was working with Michael Thorbjornsen before he hired JJ Jakovac full-time. Jakovac was Collin Morikawa's caddie before Morikawa hired Greiner in April.