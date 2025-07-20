SI

NBC Announcer Ripped for Comment About Wyndham Clark Destroying Lockers at Oakmont

Kevin Kisner somehow thinks Clark doesn’t deserve all the blame for his ugly moment at the U.S. Open.

Andy Nesbitt

Wyndham Clark has been banned from Oakmont Country Club after his actions at the U.S. Open.
Wyndham Clark fired a 6-under 65 in the final round of the British Open on Sunday to finish in a tie for fourth, which was impressive considering his brutal first round on Thursday that forced him to fight back just to make the cut.

While his performance over the weekend was top-notch, his actions at last month's U.S. Open remained in the news as it was recently reported that he has been banned from Oakmont Country Club after he destroyed some of their historic lockers after missing the cut.

During Sunday's final round at Royal Portrush, NBC's Kevin Kisner talked about the ban and seemed to put part of the blame on the USGA and Oakmont for allowing the photos of the destroyed lockers to be made public.

“I’m not sure anybody in the situation handled it properly," Kisner said. "Wyndham probably could have nipped that bud with an earlier or justifiable statement. But locker rooms are supposed to be sacred. I’m not sure how that picture got out. The USGA can help with that. And I think if everyone  just sat at the table face-to-face that situation could go away pretty quickly."

That line about locker rooms being a sacred place is rich, considering what Clark did to the sacred locker room at Oakmont.

Golf fans ripped Kisner over it:

