2025 AIG Women's Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Royal Porthcawl

This year's Women's Open is offering a record $9.75 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Lottie Woad enters the AIG Women's Open as the betting favorite.
Lottie Woad enters the AIG Women's Open as the betting favorite. / Luke Walker/Getty Images

The 2025 AIG Women's Open is getting in on golf's gold rush, offering a record payouf of $9.75 million, with $1.463 million to the winner.

It's the biggest prize ever for this event, and the third-largest in women's golf. Earlier this year, the U.S. Women's Open offered a $12 million pruse, while the KPMG Women's PGA put up $10.4 million.

The AIG Women's Open purse is a $250,000 increase from the 2024 event at St. Andrews.

Lottie Woad won the Scottish Open last week in her pro debut, and with top-ranked Nelly Korda still winless this season, Woad enters the week as the surprise betting favorite. Lydia Ko is the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 AIG Women's Open. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.

2025 AIG Women's Open Final Payouts

Win: $1,462,500

2: $962,424

3: $697,059

4: $538,313

5: $432,493

6: $353,120

7: $294,915

8: $257,879

9: $231,421

10: $210,253

11: $194,374

12: $181,145

13: $169,504

14: $158,925

15: $149,398

16: $140,933

17: $133,530

18: $127,178

19: $121,889

20: $117,651

21: $113,424

22: $109,186

23: $104,958

24: $100,721

25: $97,019

26: $93,318

27: $89,695

28: $85,904

29: $82,202

30: $79,027

31: $75,851

32: $72,675

33: $69,499

34: $66,324

35: $63,684

36: $61,034

37: $58,395

38: $55,745

39: $53,095

40: $50,981

41: $48,867

42: $46,754

43: $44,630

44: $42,516

45: $40,928

46: $39,340

47: $37,752

48: $36,164

49: $34,576

50: $32,989

51: $31,937

52: $30,875

53: $29,813

54: $28,761

55: $27,699

56: $26,637

57: $25,586

58: $24,523

59: $23,472

60: $22,410

61: $21,884

62: $21,348

63: $20,822

64: $20,296

65: $19,760

66: $19,234

67: $18,708

68: $18,172

69: $17,646

70: $17,120

71: $12,777

72: $12,482

73: $12,186

74: $11,891

75: $11,595

76: $11,300

