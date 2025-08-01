2025 AIG Women's Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Royal Porthcawl
The 2025 AIG Women's Open is getting in on golf's gold rush, offering a record payouf of $9.75 million, with $1.463 million to the winner.
It's the biggest prize ever for this event, and the third-largest in women's golf. Earlier this year, the U.S. Women's Open offered a $12 million pruse, while the KPMG Women's PGA put up $10.4 million.
The AIG Women's Open purse is a $250,000 increase from the 2024 event at St. Andrews.
Lottie Woad won the Scottish Open last week in her pro debut, and with top-ranked Nelly Korda still winless this season, Woad enters the week as the surprise betting favorite. Lydia Ko is the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 AIG Women's Open. This article will be updated Sunday afternoon.
2025 AIG Women's Open Final Payouts
Win: $1,462,500
2: $962,424
3: $697,059
4: $538,313
5: $432,493
6: $353,120
7: $294,915
8: $257,879
9: $231,421
10: $210,253
11: $194,374
12: $181,145
13: $169,504
14: $158,925
15: $149,398
16: $140,933
17: $133,530
18: $127,178
19: $121,889
20: $117,651
21: $113,424
22: $109,186
23: $104,958
24: $100,721
25: $97,019
26: $93,318
27: $89,695
28: $85,904
29: $82,202
30: $79,027
31: $75,851
32: $72,675
33: $69,499
34: $66,324
35: $63,684
36: $61,034
37: $58,395
38: $55,745
39: $53,095
40: $50,981
41: $48,867
42: $46,754
43: $44,630
44: $42,516
45: $40,928
46: $39,340
47: $37,752
48: $36,164
49: $34,576
50: $32,989
51: $31,937
52: $30,875
53: $29,813
54: $28,761
55: $27,699
56: $26,637
57: $25,586
58: $24,523
59: $23,472
60: $22,410
61: $21,884
62: $21,348
63: $20,822
64: $20,296
65: $19,760
66: $19,234
67: $18,708
68: $18,172
69: $17,646
70: $17,120
71: $12,777
72: $12,482
73: $12,186
74: $11,891
75: $11,595
76: $11,300