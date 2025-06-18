Nelly Korda Injures Neck During Practice Round at KPMG Women's PGA Championship
During Nelly Korda’s press conference Tuesday ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a reporter noticed tape on the world No. 1’s neck.
Why?
“I hit a shot out of the rough yesterday, and my neck went into a full spasm,” Korda said. “It’s getting better, but yeah, it was not very good yesterday.”
Last year, Korda missed the LPGA’s fall Asian swing with a neck injury. This, however, does not stem from that. The rough on PGA Frisco’s Field East Ranch course is designed to give players a true major championship test, but Korda was a victim of its downside.
“A little, yeah,” she said when asked if the injury affects her preparation. “Obviously, with the injury that I had last year, every single time something kind of flares up in my neck now, I think I feel it a little bit more than what I used to.”
The injury also caused Korda to miss the champions dinner on Monday night.
The menu looked unbelievable,” the 26-year-old said. “I love Korean food. So I was really jealous. At the end of the day, I need to prioritize my body. So I wasn’t able to go, but I missed out on a good dinner.”
Korda is coming off a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Open, but is winless this season after claiming seven victories in 2024.
Entering the LPGA’s third major of the year, there are no multiple-time winners this season.
“It’s golf,” Korda said. “Every year is just so different. Last year, coming into this event, I had five wins. I think even Hannah Green had multiple wins under her belt, too, coming into this event. It’s just golf. You kind of just have to ride the wave, and the competition is getting better and better every year.”
Now, Korda hopes to leave Texas with her first win of the year and her third career major title. But will her ailing neck prevent that from happening?
“I have a great physio who takes care of me,” she said. “Trying to work through it, but I’ll be ready by Thursday.”