Nelly Korda Leads U.S. to Dominant Start vs. Europe in 2024 Solheim Cup
The opening day of the 2024 Solheim Cup couldn't have gone much better for the United States.
Behind a stellar performance by the No. 1-ranked golfer Nelly Korda, the Americans opened up a 6–2 lead over Europe on Friday—the largest lead in the history of the Solheim Cup after one day.
Korda won both of her matches Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., teaming up with partner Megan Khang to defeat Europeans Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire 6-and-4 in the morning fourball session. In foursomes, Korda and Allisen Corpuz took down Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit 3-and-2.
U.S. golfers Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel—both playing in their first Solheim Cup—also put two points on the board for the Americans by teaming up twice and winning both matches.
The U.S. hasn't won the Solheim Cup outright since 2017, as it fell to Europe in '19 and '21 before tying 14–14 in '23.
The 2024 Solheim Cup will continue Saturday with four additional matches apiece in the foursome and fourball competitions. On Sunday, the Solheim Cup will conclude with 12 singles matches.
Friday went smoothly for the U.S. team, but it was a logistical nightmare for fans, as delays with buses marred the spectator experience and left many grandstands only partially filled.