Nelly Korda Talks Pressure and Staying Positive at This Week's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
The No. 1 player in the world joined the Dan's Golf World Show ahead of this week's major, and she said that loves a good struggle at a major.
World No. 1 Nelly Korda joined Dan’s Golf World Show ahead of the Women’s PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, to share how she prepared for a massive course built to test every part of a player’s game. From Texas heat to firm greens, Korda knows the week won’t be easy—but she welcomes the challenge.
“You just have to be positive, even when things are not going well,” Korda said. “Bounce-back [birdies] are the greatest thing. That’s another way to stay positive—you know that you can bounce back.”
Watch the full interview here and look for more episodes of the Dan's Golf World Show coming soon to SI Golf.
Published