Nelly Korda Talks Pressure and Staying Positive at This Week's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

The No. 1 player in the world joined the Dan's Golf World Show ahead of this week's major, and she said that loves a good struggle at a major.

Dan Evans

Nelly Korda joined the Dan's Golf World Show this week.
World No. 1 Nelly Korda joined Dan’s Golf World Show ahead of the Women’s PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, to share how she prepared for a massive course built to test every part of a player’s game. From Texas heat to firm greens, Korda knows the week won’t be easy—but she welcomes the challenge.

“You just have to be positive, even when things are not going well,” Korda said. “Bounce-back [birdies] are the greatest thing. That’s another way to stay positive—you know that you can bounce back.”

Watch the full interview here and look for more episodes of the Dan's Golf World Show coming soon to SI Golf.

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

