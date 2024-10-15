SI

Nelly Korda Withdraws From Two LPGA Events Due to Neck Injury

The No. 1 player in the world will miss tournaments in Korea and Malaysia.

John Schwarb

Nelly Korda, pictured at last month's Solheim Cup, will miss her next two LPGA starts due to injury. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Nelly Korda said on social media Monday that she sustained a minor neck injury while practicing and will miss the next two events on the LPGA Tour.

The world No. 1 had entered the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and the Maybank Championship in Malaysia but said she has withdrawn.

“Hey everyone, I wanted to share an update regarding my upcoming schedule,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the LPGA events in Korea and Malaysia due to a minor neck injury I sustained while practicing. 

“I’m disappointed to miss these events and am especially sorry to my fans who were looking forward to seeing me play. I’m currently resting and working with my team to get better.”

Korda missed time in the middle of the 2023 season due to back pain. She dominated early this season on the LPGA Tour, winning six of seven events including a record-tying five in a row which also included a second career major title at the Chevron Championship. In 14 events this season she has nine top-10 finishes.

Last month in Gainesville, Va., Korda went 3–1 for the victorious U.S. Solheim Cup team.

