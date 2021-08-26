August 26, 2021
Publish date:

2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown

The PGA Tour's 2021 BMW Championship features a total purse of $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner.
Author:

The PGA Tour is back in the Baltimore area for the first time since 1962 this week for the 2021 BMW Championship, which features a total purse of $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner. 

The GOLF Channel and NBC will televise the tournament from Caves Valley in Owing Mills, Maryland. GOLF Channel coverage is from 3 to 7 p.m. (Eastern) Thursday and Friday, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. NBC will pick up coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This is the second stop in the 2021 PGA Tour Fed Ex Cup playoffs. Tony Finau won last week in a Monday finish at Liberty National in New Jersey. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the BMW Championship.

Here is the complete purse information from the 2020 event, which we will update with the 2021 information after Sunday's final round.

1: Jon Rahm $1,710,000

2: Dustin Johnson $1,026,000

T3: Hideki Matsuyama $551,000

T3: Joaquin Niemann $551,000

5: Tony Finau $384,750

T6: Jason Kokrak $337,250

T6: Matt Fitzpatrick $337,250

T8: Brendon Todd $285,000

T8: Sebastián Muñoz $285,000

T10: Lanto Griffin $247,000

T10: Mackenzie Hughes $247,000

T12: Brian Harman $192,375

T12: Rory McIlroy $192,375

T12: Byeong Hun An $192,375

T12: Patrick Cantlay $192,375

T16: Paul Casey $147,250

T16: Bubba Watson $147,250

T16: Tyrrell Hatton $147,250

T16: Matthew Wolff $147,250

T20: Joel Dahmen $106,780

T20: Cameron Smith $106,780

T20: Scottie Scheffler $106,780

T20: Richy Werenski $106,780

T20: Collin Morikawa $106,780

T25: Adam Scott $69,469

T25: Louis Oosthuizen $69,469

T25: Kevin Kisner $69,469

T25: Justin Thomas $69,469

T25: Carlos Ortiz $69,469

T25: Russell Henley $69,469

T25: Daniel Berger $69,469

T25: Xander Schauffele $69,469

T33: Billy Horschel $49,129

T33: Brendan Steele $49,129

T33: Danny Lee $49,129

T33: Dylan Frittelli $49,129

T33: Gary Woodland $49,129

T33: Corey Conners $49,129

T33: Abraham Ancer $49,129

T40: Ryan Palmer $34,200

T40: Alex Noren $34,200

T40: Jim Herman $34,200

T40: Adam Hadwin $34,200

T40: Harris English $34,200

T40: Patrick Reed $34,200

T40: Maverick McNealy $34,200

T40: Viktor Hovland $34,200

T48: Charles Howell III $25,365

T48: Tyler Duncan $25,365

50: Bryson DeChambeau $23,940

T51: Tiger Woods $22,496

T51: Kevin Na $22,496

T51: Nick Taylor $22,496

T51: Kevin Streelman $22,496

T51: Mark Hubbard $22,496

T56: Harry Higgs $21,470

T56: Adam Long $21,470

T56: Sungjae Im $21,470

T59: Matt Kuchar $20,710

T59: Michael Thompson $20,710

T59: Max Homa $20,710

T59: Robby Shelton $20,710

T59: J.T. Poston $20,710

64: Jason Day $20,140

T65: Tom Hoge $19,760

T65: Talor Gooch $19,760

T65: Cameron Champ $19,760

68: Andrew Landry $19,380

69: Marc Leishman $19,190

