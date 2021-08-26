2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown

The PGA Tour's 2021 BMW Championship features a total purse of $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner.

The PGA Tour is back in the Baltimore area for the first time since 1962 this week for the 2021 BMW Championship, which features a total purse of $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner.

The GOLF Channel and NBC will televise the tournament from Caves Valley in Owing Mills, Maryland. GOLF Channel coverage is from 3 to 7 p.m. (Eastern) Thursday and Friday, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. NBC will pick up coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This is the second stop in the 2021 PGA Tour Fed Ex Cup playoffs. Tony Finau won last week in a Monday finish at Liberty National in New Jersey. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the BMW Championship.

Jon Rahm, pictured playing the 2021 U.S. Open, won $1,710,000 in the 2020 BMW Championship.

USA Today.

Here is the complete purse information from the 2020 event, which we will update with the 2021 information after Sunday's final round.

1: Jon Rahm $1,710,000

2: Dustin Johnson $1,026,000

T3: Hideki Matsuyama $551,000

T3: Joaquin Niemann $551,000

5: Tony Finau $384,750

T6: Jason Kokrak $337,250

T6: Matt Fitzpatrick $337,250

T8: Brendon Todd $285,000

T8: Sebastián Muñoz $285,000

T10: Lanto Griffin $247,000

T10: Mackenzie Hughes $247,000

T12: Brian Harman $192,375

T12: Rory McIlroy $192,375

T12: Byeong Hun An $192,375

T12: Patrick Cantlay $192,375

T16: Paul Casey $147,250

T16: Bubba Watson $147,250

T16: Tyrrell Hatton $147,250

T16: Matthew Wolff $147,250

T20: Joel Dahmen $106,780

T20: Cameron Smith $106,780

T20: Scottie Scheffler $106,780

T20: Richy Werenski $106,780

T20: Collin Morikawa $106,780

T25: Adam Scott $69,469

T25: Louis Oosthuizen $69,469

T25: Kevin Kisner $69,469

T25: Justin Thomas $69,469

T25: Carlos Ortiz $69,469

T25: Russell Henley $69,469

T25: Daniel Berger $69,469

T25: Xander Schauffele $69,469

T33: Billy Horschel $49,129

T33: Brendan Steele $49,129

T33: Danny Lee $49,129

T33: Dylan Frittelli $49,129

T33: Gary Woodland $49,129

T33: Corey Conners $49,129

T33: Abraham Ancer $49,129

T40: Ryan Palmer $34,200

T40: Alex Noren $34,200

T40: Jim Herman $34,200

T40: Adam Hadwin $34,200

T40: Harris English $34,200

T40: Patrick Reed $34,200

T40: Maverick McNealy $34,200

T40: Viktor Hovland $34,200

T48: Charles Howell III $25,365

T48: Tyler Duncan $25,365

50: Bryson DeChambeau $23,940

T51: Tiger Woods $22,496

T51: Kevin Na $22,496

T51: Nick Taylor $22,496

T51: Kevin Streelman $22,496

T51: Mark Hubbard $22,496

T56: Harry Higgs $21,470

T56: Adam Long $21,470

T56: Sungjae Im $21,470

T59: Matt Kuchar $20,710

T59: Michael Thompson $20,710

T59: Max Homa $20,710

T59: Robby Shelton $20,710

T59: J.T. Poston $20,710

64: Jason Day $20,140

T65: Tom Hoge $19,760

T65: Talor Gooch $19,760

T65: Cameron Champ $19,760

68: Andrew Landry $19,380

69: Marc Leishman $19,190