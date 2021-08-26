2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown
The PGA Tour is back in the Baltimore area for the first time since 1962 this week for the 2021 BMW Championship, which features a total purse of $9.5 million with $1.71 million going to the winner.
The GOLF Channel and NBC will televise the tournament from Caves Valley in Owing Mills, Maryland. GOLF Channel coverage is from 3 to 7 p.m. (Eastern) Thursday and Friday, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. NBC will pick up coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the second stop in the 2021 PGA Tour Fed Ex Cup playoffs. Tony Finau won last week in a Monday finish at Liberty National in New Jersey. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the BMW Championship.
Here is the complete purse information from the 2020 event, which we will update with the 2021 information after Sunday's final round.
1: Jon Rahm $1,710,000
2: Dustin Johnson $1,026,000
T3: Hideki Matsuyama $551,000
T3: Joaquin Niemann $551,000
5: Tony Finau $384,750
T6: Jason Kokrak $337,250
T6: Matt Fitzpatrick $337,250
T8: Brendon Todd $285,000
T8: Sebastián Muñoz $285,000
T10: Lanto Griffin $247,000
T10: Mackenzie Hughes $247,000
T12: Brian Harman $192,375
T12: Rory McIlroy $192,375
T12: Byeong Hun An $192,375
T12: Patrick Cantlay $192,375
T16: Paul Casey $147,250
T16: Bubba Watson $147,250
T16: Tyrrell Hatton $147,250
T16: Matthew Wolff $147,250
T20: Joel Dahmen $106,780
T20: Cameron Smith $106,780
T20: Scottie Scheffler $106,780
T20: Richy Werenski $106,780
T20: Collin Morikawa $106,780
T25: Adam Scott $69,469
T25: Louis Oosthuizen $69,469
T25: Kevin Kisner $69,469
T25: Justin Thomas $69,469
T25: Carlos Ortiz $69,469
T25: Russell Henley $69,469
T25: Daniel Berger $69,469
T25: Xander Schauffele $69,469
T33: Billy Horschel $49,129
T33: Brendan Steele $49,129
T33: Danny Lee $49,129
T33: Dylan Frittelli $49,129
T33: Gary Woodland $49,129
T33: Corey Conners $49,129
T33: Abraham Ancer $49,129
T40: Ryan Palmer $34,200
T40: Alex Noren $34,200
T40: Jim Herman $34,200
T40: Adam Hadwin $34,200
T40: Harris English $34,200
T40: Patrick Reed $34,200
T40: Maverick McNealy $34,200
T40: Viktor Hovland $34,200
T48: Charles Howell III $25,365
T48: Tyler Duncan $25,365
50: Bryson DeChambeau $23,940
T51: Tiger Woods $22,496
T51: Kevin Na $22,496
T51: Nick Taylor $22,496
T51: Kevin Streelman $22,496
T51: Mark Hubbard $22,496
T56: Harry Higgs $21,470
T56: Adam Long $21,470
T56: Sungjae Im $21,470
T59: Matt Kuchar $20,710
T59: Michael Thompson $20,710
T59: Max Homa $20,710
T59: Robby Shelton $20,710
T59: J.T. Poston $20,710
64: Jason Day $20,140
T65: Tom Hoge $19,760
T65: Talor Gooch $19,760
T65: Cameron Champ $19,760
68: Andrew Landry $19,380
69: Marc Leishman $19,190