The Latest Odds and Our Picks for the Bermuda Championship

If Simba laughs in the face of danger, Hideki Matsuyama laughs in the face of pressure.

The hometown hero put a bow on his memorable 2021 season by following up his Masters win with a triumph at the Zozo Championship in his native Japan. Matsuyama lit up the back nine during the final round with two eagles and ran away with a five-shot victory. He is now only one shy of K.J Choi’s record eight PGA Tour victories, for most by an Asian player. It's a mark he’ll likely pass with the same ease he showed walking the fairways of Narashino Country Club.

Our picks are back in a big way with an early winner in Matsuyama, but certainly humbled with the no-show performances from C.T Pan and Roger Sloan.

We now head from one island country in Asia to a much smaller one in the Atlantic Ocean for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The stunning Port Royal Golf Course will host for the third year in a row and Brian Gay returns as the defending champion. The Robert Trent Jones design is just over 6,800 yards making it one of the shortest tracks on Tour. If the ocean breeze does not pick up, look for the pros to go low this week.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is Ryder Cup participant Matthew Fitzpatrick at 11-1. South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout follows at 14-1. Next up is former Masters champion Patrick Reed looking to get back on track at 18-1. Korn Ferry all-star Mito Pereira, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, closes out the notables at 22-1.

For our favorite, we’re going with the global star in Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 14-1. It will be his first start in about seven weeks, but with the way Port Royal sets up, he should feel right at home. A wizard around the greens, Bezuidenhout should be able to take advantage of the shorter track. He finished in the top five of his last two starts and ranked in the top five in strokes gained (putting and approach) If his current game can translate to the shores of Bermuda, he could be looking at his first PGA Tour win.

For a high midrange pick, we are going to follow the steam again with Adam Hadwin at 33-1. The Canadian is a short-track specialist with his only PGA Tour win coming in 2017 at the Valspar Championship. Even though he has three top-10s in his last seven starts, he also owns three missed cuts in that same stretch. The only other two champions in Bermuda were looking to reenergize their career and the former Presidents Cup participant is in prime shape to do just the same. If the weather conditions are benign, look for Hadwin to confirm much pre-tournament confidence.

For a sleeper, Jason Dufner at 70-1 would also fit the narrative in Bermuda. We normally do not see this type of value on a former major champion in a weak field, but Dufner has not had the same luck as his peers. It’s been a tough road since the PGA Championship win eight years ago, but one that is beginning to make a turn for the better. In four of his last five starts, he’s finished in the top-30 and Port Royal should be kind to the once-lights-out iron player. Dufner would certainly be a feel-good story this week and someone to always root for.

