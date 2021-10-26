The Latest Odds and Our Picks for the Bermuda Championship

2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Port Royal Golf Course
If Simba laughs in the face of danger, Hideki Matsuyama laughs in the face of pressure.
The hometown hero put a bow on his memorable 2021 season by following up his Masters win with a triumph at the Zozo Championship in his native Japan. Matsuyama lit up the back nine during the final round with two eagles and ran away with a five-shot victory. He is now only one shy of K.J Choi’s record eight PGA Tour victories, for most by an Asian player. It's a mark he’ll likely pass with the same ease he showed walking the fairways of Narashino Country Club.
Our picks are back in a big way with an early winner in Matsuyama, but certainly humbled with the no-show performances from C.T Pan and Roger Sloan.
We now head from one island country in Asia to a much smaller one in the Atlantic Ocean for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The stunning Port Royal Golf Course will host for the third year in a row and Brian Gay returns as the defending champion. The Robert Trent Jones design is just over 6,800 yards making it one of the shortest tracks on Tour. If the ocean breeze does not pick up, look for the pros to go low this week.
According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is Ryder Cup participant Matthew Fitzpatrick at 11-1. South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout follows at 14-1. Next up is former Masters champion Patrick Reed looking to get back on track at 18-1. Korn Ferry all-star Mito Pereira, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, closes out the notables at 22-1.
For our favorite, we’re going with the global star in Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 14-1. It will be his first start in about seven weeks, but with the way Port Royal sets up, he should feel right at home. A wizard around the greens, Bezuidenhout should be able to take advantage of the shorter track. He finished in the top five of his last two starts and ranked in the top five in strokes gained (putting and approach) If his current game can translate to the shores of Bermuda, he could be looking at his first PGA Tour win.
For a high midrange pick, we are going to follow the steam again with Adam Hadwin at 33-1. The Canadian is a short-track specialist with his only PGA Tour win coming in 2017 at the Valspar Championship. Even though he has three top-10s in his last seven starts, he also owns three missed cuts in that same stretch. The only other two champions in Bermuda were looking to reenergize their career and the former Presidents Cup participant is in prime shape to do just the same. If the weather conditions are benign, look for Hadwin to confirm much pre-tournament confidence.
For a sleeper, Jason Dufner at 70-1 would also fit the narrative in Bermuda. We normally do not see this type of value on a former major champion in a weak field, but Dufner has not had the same luck as his peers. It’s been a tough road since the PGA Championship win eight years ago, but one that is beginning to make a turn for the better. In four of his last five starts, he’s finished in the top-30 and Port Royal should be kind to the once-lights-out iron player. Dufner would certainly be a feel-good story this week and someone to always root for.
2021-22 picks scoreboard:
Winners: 1
Top 5s:
Top 10s:
Top 20s:
2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Betting Odds
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
- Matthew Fitzpatrick 11-1
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14-1
- Patrick Reed 18-1
- Mito Pereira 22-1
- Hayden Buckley 25-1
- Seamus Power 30-1
- Adam Hadwin 33-1
- Chad Ramey 33-1
- Matthias Schwab 35-1
- Sahith Theegala 35-1
- Takumi Kanaya 40-1
- Patrick Rodgers 40-1
- Taylor Pendrith 40-1
- Danny Willett 40-1
- Chad Ramey 40-1
- Guido Migliozzi 40-1
- Denny McCarthy 40-1
- Scott Stallings 45-1
- Thomas Detry 45-1
- Russell Knox 45-1
- Garrick Higgo 45-1
- David Lipsky 45-1
- Ryan Armour 45-1
- Stephan Jaeger 45-1
- Joseph Bramlett 50-1
- Peter Uihlein 50-1
- Alex Smalley 60-1
- Dylan Frittelli 60-1
- Nick Watney 60-1
- Mark Hubbard 60-1
- Nick Hardy 60-1
- Hank Lebioda 60-1
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-1
- Nick Taylor 66-1
- Lucas Herbert 66-1
- Matthew NeSmith 66-1
- Harry Hall 66-1
- Aaron Rai 66-1
- Austin Eckroar 70-1
- Jason Dufner 70-1
- Brian Gay 70-1
- Kramer Hickok 70-1
- Peter Malnati 70-1
- Bo Hoag 80-1
- Anirban Lahiri 80-1
- Graeme McDowell 80-1
- Sepp Straka 80-1
- Ludvig Aberg 80-1
- Brian Stuard 80-1
- Beau Hossler 80-1
- Greyson Sigg 80-1
- Lee Hodges 80-1
- Brandon Hagy 80-1
- Davis Riley 90-1
- Dawie Van Der Walt 90-1
- David Hearn 90-1
- Camilo Villegas 90-1
- Kurt Kitayama 100-1
- Seth Reeves 100-1
- Cameron Percy 100-1
- Adam Svensson 100-1
- Vincent Whaley 100-1
- Brandon Wu 125-1
- Michael Gligic 125-1
- Dylan Wu 125-1
- Paul Barjon 125-1
- Austin Cook 125-1
- Luke Donald 125-1
- Sean O'Hair 150-1
- Max McGreevy 150-1
- Jim Knous 150-1
- Andrew Novak 150-1
- David Skinns 150-1
- Patrick Flavin 150-1
- Danny Lee 150-1
- Austin Smotherman 150-1
- Vaughn Taylor 150-1
- Justin Lower 150-1
- Chase Seiffert 150-1
- Erik Barnes 200-1
- Scott Gutschewski 200-1
- Ben Kohles 200-1
- Fabian Gomez 200-1
- Ben Martin 200-1
- Sangmoon Bae 200-1
- J.J. Spaun 200-1