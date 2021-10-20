The PGA Tour Winner this Week in Japan Will Earn a Lofty $1.791 million

2021 Zozo Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for the PGA Tour Event in Japan
The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for the 2021 Zozo Championship chasing a total purse of $9.95 million.
The winner of the Zozo Championship will earn $1,791,000 from a total purse of $9.95 million. The runner-up will make $1,074,600. There are 78 players in the no-cut field.
The tournament begins Thursday, Sept. 21, in Chiba at the Narashino Country Club, about an hour northeast of downtown Tokyo. The par-70 course will play to 7,041 yards. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion but is not in the field this week. He won the 2020 event at Sherwood Country Club in California. Tiger Woods won the inaugural event (the first officialPGA Tour event in Japan) in 2019.
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. The event will be televised live at night in the United States on the Golf Channel from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern and then rebroadcast from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Here is the live TV schedule
- Wednesday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel
- Thursday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
- Friday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
- Saturday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. on Golf Channel
Golf Channel will rebroadcast rounds in the morning and evening.
Here's the breakdown of the prize money from the total purse of $9.95 million:
2021 Zozo Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts
1. $1,791,000.00
2. $1,074,600.00
3. $676,600.00
4. $477.600.00
5. $389,000.00
6. $358,200.00
7. $333,325.00
8. $308,450.00
9. $288,550.00
10. $268,650.00
11. $248,750,00
12. $228,850.00
13. $208,950.00
14. $189,050.00
15. $177,508.00
16. $166,762.00
17. $156,812.00
18. $146,862.00
19. $136,912.00
20. $126,962.00
21. $117,012.00
22. $109,072.00
23. $101,092.00
24. $93,132.00
25. $85,172.00
26. $77,212.00
27. $74,227.00
28. $71,242.00
29. $68,257.00
30. $65.272.00
31. $62,287.00
32. $59,302.00
33. $56,317.00
34. $53,829.00
35. $51,342.00
36. $48,854.00
37. $46,367.00
38. $44,377.00
39. $42,387.00
40. $40,398.00
41. $38,407.00
42. $36,417.00
43. $34,427.00
44. $32,437.00
45. $30,447.00
46. $28,457.00
47. $26,467.00
48. $24,875.00
49. $23,482.00
50. $22,686.00
51. $22,089.00
52. $21,492.00
53. $21,094.00
54. $20,696.00
55. $20,497.00
56. $20,298.00
57. $20,099.00
58. $19,900.00
59. $19,701.00
60. $19,502.00
61. $19,303.00
62. $19,104.00
63. $18,905.00
64. $18,706.00
65. $18,507.00
66. $18,308.00
67. $18,109.00
68. $17,910.00
69. $17,711.00
70. $17,512.00
71. $17,313.00
72. $17,114.00
73. $16,916.00
74. $16,716.00
75. $16,517.00
76. $16,318.00
77. $16,119.00
78. $15,920.00
2021 Zozo Championship: The Field
Here is the field for the event:
Bradley, Keegan
Bryan, Wesley +
Clark, Wyndham
Fleetwood, Tommy +
Fowler, Rickie
Ghim, Doug
Grace, Branden
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hagy, Brandon
Hahn, James
Hickok, Kramer
Higa, Kazuki +
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hisatsune, Ryo +
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hughes, Mackenzie
Imada, Ryuji +
Imahira, Shugo
Inamori, Yuki
Iwata, Hiroshi
Jones, Matt
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Sung
Kataoka, Naoyuki
Kim, Chan Kim,
Si Woo Kinoshita, Ryosuke
Kirk, Chris
Kodaira, Satoshi +
Kozuma, Jinichiro
Lee, K.H.
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCumber, Tyler
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Morikawa, Collin
Muñoz, Sebastián
Nagano, Ryutaro
Nakajima, Keita +
Nakanishi, Naoto +
NeSmith, Matthew
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Norris, Shaun
Oiwa, Ryuichi
Ortiz, Carlos
Otsuki, Tomoharu
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Perez, Pat
Putnam, Andrew
Redman, Doc
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Sloan, Roger
Stanley, Kyle
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Sugiyama, Tomoyasu
Todd, Brendon
Tringale, Cameron
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vincent, Scott
Wallace, Matt
Zalatoris, Will
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion
@ - Foreign