The PGA Tour Winner this Week in Japan Will Earn a Lofty $1.791 million

    • October 20, 2021
    2021 Zozo Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for the PGA Tour Event in Japan

    The winner and runner-up at the Zozo championship will each earn more than $1 million from a total purse of $9.95 million.
    Xander Schauffele is back in Japan, where he won a gold medal this summer.

    The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for the 2021 Zozo Championship chasing a total purse of $9.95 million.

    The winner of the Zozo Championship will earn $1,791,000 from a total purse of $9.95 million. The runner-up will make $1,074,600. There are 78 players in the no-cut field.

    The tournament begins Thursday, Sept. 21, in Chiba at the Narashino Country Club, about an hour northeast of downtown Tokyo. The par-70 course will play to 7,041 yards. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion but is not in the field this week. He won the 2020 event at Sherwood Country Club in California. Tiger Woods won the inaugural event (the first officialPGA Tour event in Japan) in 2019.

    Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. The event will be televised live at night in the United States on the Golf Channel from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern and then rebroadcast from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

    Here is the live TV schedule

    • Wednesday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel
    • Thursday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
    • Friday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
    • Saturday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. on Golf Channel

    Golf Channel will rebroadcast rounds in the morning and evening.

    Here's the breakdown of the prize money from the total purse of $9.95 million:

    2021 Zozo Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

    1. $1,791,000.00

    2. $1,074,600.00

    3. $676,600.00

    4. $477.600.00 

    5. $389,000.00 

    6. $358,200.00 

    7. $333,325.00 

    8. $308,450.00 

    9. $288,550.00 

    10. $268,650.00 

    11. $248,750,00 

    12. $228,850.00 

    13. $208,950.00 

    14. $189,050.00 

    15. $177,508.00 

    16. $166,762.00 

    17. $156,812.00 

    18. $146,862.00

    19. $136,912.00 

    20. $126,962.00

    21. $117,012.00

    22. $109,072.00 

    23. $101,092.00

    24. $93,132.00

    25. $85,172.00

    26. $77,212.00 

    27. $74,227.00

    28. $71,242.00

    29. $68,257.00

    30. $65.272.00

    31. $62,287.00

    32. $59,302.00

    33. $56,317.00

    34. $53,829.00

    35. $51,342.00

    36. $48,854.00 

    37. $46,367.00 

    38. $44,377.00 

    39. $42,387.00 

    40. $40,398.00 

    41. $38,407.00 

    42. $36,417.00 

    43. $34,427.00

    44. $32,437.00 

    45. $30,447.00

    46. $28,457.00

    47. $26,467.00

    48. $24,875.00 

    49. $23,482.00 

    50. $22,686.00 

    51. $22,089.00 

    52. $21,492.00 

    53. $21,094.00

    54. $20,696.00

    55. $20,497.00

    56. $20,298.00

    57. $20,099.00

    58. $19,900.00

    59. $19,701.00

    60. $19,502.00

    61. $19,303.00

    62. $19,104.00 

    63. $18,905.00 

    64. $18,706.00 

    65. $18,507.00 

    66. $18,308.00 

    67. $18,109.00 

    68. $17,910.00 

    69. $17,711.00 

    70. $17,512.00 

    71. $17,313.00 

    72. $17,114.00

    73. $16,916.00 

    74. $16,716.00 

    75. $16,517.00 

    76. $16,318.00 

    77. $16,119.00 

    78. $15,920.00

    2021 Zozo Championship: The Field

    Here is the field for the event:

    Bradley, Keegan 

    Bryan, Wesley + 

    Clark, Wyndham 

    Fleetwood, Tommy + 

    Fowler, Rickie 

    Ghim, Doug 

    Grace, Branden 

    Griffin, Lanto 

    Grillo, Emiliano 

    Haas, Bill 

    Hadley, Chesson 

    Hagy, Brandon 

    Hahn, James 

    Hickok, Kramer 

    Higa, Kazuki + 

    Higgo, Garrick 

    Higgs, Harry 

    Hisatsune, Ryo + 

    Hoffman, Charley 

    Hoge, Tom 

    Hoshino, Rikuya 

    Hughes, Mackenzie 

    Imada, Ryuji + 

    Imahira, Shugo 

    Inamori, Yuki 

    Iwata, Hiroshi 

    Jones, Matt 

    Kanaya, Takumi 

    Kang, Sung 

    Kataoka, Naoyuki 

    Kim, Chan Kim, 

    Si Woo Kinoshita, Ryosuke 

    Kirk, Chris 

    Kodaira, Satoshi + 

    Kozuma, Jinichiro 

    Lee, K.H. 

    List, Luke 

    Long, Adam 

    Malnati, Peter 

    Matsuyama, Hideki 

    McCumber, Tyler 

    McNealy, Maverick 

    Merritt, Troy 

    Morikawa, Collin 

    Muñoz, Sebastián 

    Nagano, Ryutaro 

    Nakajima, Keita + 

    Nakanishi, Naoto + 

    NeSmith, Matthew 

    Niemann, Joaquin 

    Noren, Alex 

    Norlander, Henrik 

    Norris, Shaun 

    Oiwa, Ryuichi 

    Ortiz, Carlos 

    Otsuki, Tomoharu 

    Palmer, Ryan 

    Pan, C.T. 

    Perez, Pat 

    Putnam, Andrew 

    Redman, Doc 

    Ryder, Sam 

    Schauffele, Xander 

    Schenk, Adam 

    Sloan, Roger 

    Stanley, Kyle 

    Steele, Brendan 

    Straka, Sepp 

    Streb, Robert 

    Sugiyama, Tomoyasu 

    Todd, Brendon 

    Tringale, Cameron 

    van Rooyen, Erik 

    Vegas, Jhonattan 

    Vincent, Scott 

    Wallace, Matt 

    Zalatoris, Will 

    * - Open Qualifier 

    + - Sponsor Exemption

     # - Section Champion 

    @ - Foreign

    Xander Schauffele won a gold medal in Japan.
