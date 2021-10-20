The PGA Tour Winner this Week in Japan Will Earn a Lofty $1.791 million

The winner and runner-up at the Zozo championship will each earn more than $1 million from a total purse of $9.95 million.

Xander Schauffele is back in Japan, where he won a gold medal this summer.

The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for the 2021 Zozo Championship chasing a total purse of $9.95 million.

The winner of the Zozo Championship will earn $1,791,000 from a total purse of $9.95 million. The runner-up will make $1,074,600. There are 78 players in the no-cut field.

The tournament begins Thursday, Sept. 21, in Chiba at the Narashino Country Club, about an hour northeast of downtown Tokyo. The par-70 course will play to 7,041 yards. Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion but is not in the field this week. He won the 2020 event at Sherwood Country Club in California. Tiger Woods won the inaugural event (the first officialPGA Tour event in Japan) in 2019.

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. The event will be televised live at night in the United States on the Golf Channel from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern and then rebroadcast from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here is the live TV schedule

Wednesday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel

Thursday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday: Live from 11:30 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. on Golf Channel

Golf Channel will rebroadcast rounds in the morning and evening.

Here's the breakdown of the prize money from the total purse of $9.95 million:

2021 Zozo Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

1. $1,791,000.00

2. $1,074,600.00

3. $676,600.00

4. $477.600.00

5. $389,000.00

6. $358,200.00

7. $333,325.00

8. $308,450.00

9. $288,550.00

10. $268,650.00

11. $248,750,00

12. $228,850.00

13. $208,950.00

14. $189,050.00

15. $177,508.00

16. $166,762.00

17. $156,812.00

18. $146,862.00

19. $136,912.00

20. $126,962.00

21. $117,012.00

22. $109,072.00

23. $101,092.00

24. $93,132.00

25. $85,172.00

26. $77,212.00

27. $74,227.00

28. $71,242.00

29. $68,257.00

30. $65.272.00

31. $62,287.00

32. $59,302.00

33. $56,317.00

34. $53,829.00

35. $51,342.00

36. $48,854.00

37. $46,367.00

38. $44,377.00

39. $42,387.00

40. $40,398.00

41. $38,407.00

42. $36,417.00

43. $34,427.00

44. $32,437.00

45. $30,447.00

46. $28,457.00

47. $26,467.00

48. $24,875.00

49. $23,482.00

50. $22,686.00

51. $22,089.00

52. $21,492.00

53. $21,094.00

54. $20,696.00

55. $20,497.00

56. $20,298.00

57. $20,099.00

58. $19,900.00

59. $19,701.00

60. $19,502.00

61. $19,303.00

62. $19,104.00

63. $18,905.00

64. $18,706.00

65. $18,507.00

66. $18,308.00

67. $18,109.00

68. $17,910.00

69. $17,711.00

70. $17,512.00

71. $17,313.00

72. $17,114.00

73. $16,916.00

74. $16,716.00

75. $16,517.00

76. $16,318.00

77. $16,119.00

78. $15,920.00

2021 Zozo Championship: The Field

Here is the field for the event:

Bradley, Keegan

Bryan, Wesley +

Clark, Wyndham

Fleetwood, Tommy +

Fowler, Rickie

Ghim, Doug

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hickok, Kramer

Higa, Kazuki +

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hisatsune, Ryo +

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hughes, Mackenzie

Imada, Ryuji +

Imahira, Shugo

Inamori, Yuki

Iwata, Hiroshi

Jones, Matt

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Sung

Kataoka, Naoyuki

Kim, Chan Kim,

Si Woo Kinoshita, Ryosuke

Kirk, Chris

Kodaira, Satoshi +

Kozuma, Jinichiro

Lee, K.H.

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCumber, Tyler

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Nagano, Ryutaro

Nakajima, Keita +

Nakanishi, Naoto +

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norris, Shaun

Oiwa, Ryuichi

Ortiz, Carlos

Otsuki, Tomoharu

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Perez, Pat

Putnam, Andrew

Redman, Doc

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Sloan, Roger

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Sugiyama, Tomoyasu

Todd, Brendon

Tringale, Cameron

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vincent, Scott

Wallace, Matt

Zalatoris, Will

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion

@ - Foreign