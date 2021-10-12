The Latest Odds, Favorites and Our Sleeper Pick for the CJ Cup at the Summit Club

Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Summit Club member Collin Morikawa are the favorites this week in Las Vegas, but we like the value in King Louis Oosthuizen at 30-1.

At 30-1, Louis Oosthuizen is still looking for that elusive U.S. professional win. Golffile | Tom Boland

The boys of fall continue to impress with many young stars padding their Tour resumes.

Since we last joined you, both Ryder Cup snub Sam Burns and now International Team points leader for the 2022 Presidents Cup, Sungjae Im, have added their second PGA Tour wins and look to be contenders each week they tee it up for years to come. Just prior, Max Homa won the first tournament of Tour fall ball at the Fortinet Championship. It was his third win on Tour and he is now just another asset to the already abundance of riches in American golf.

We are now in week two of the mini-Vegas swing and it brings as many stars as golf fans could hope for during the autumn run. The CJ Cup was originally based in South Korea on Jeju Island, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it moved to Shadow Creek last year where Jason Kokrak won. Organizer ultimately decided to keep the 78-man no cut event in Las Vegas again this year and it will include the top-60 from last year’s FedEx points list and sponsor exemptions.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is two-time winner of this tournament back in South Korea, Justin Thomas, at 11-1. To follow are world No. 2 Dustin Johnson and “no cut” event specialist Xander Schauffele at 12-1. Next up is Open Champion and Summit Club member Collin Morikawa at 16-1. To close out the notables is Jordan Spieth at 18-1 in his first appearance since the Ryder Cup.

Instead of being blinded by the lights of the Vegas strip and high-profile players teeing it up, we’re going to go with a guy who’s been due for a win on U.S. soil his entire career. So, for our favorite, we like the value in Louis Oosthuizen at 30-1. In the current top-20 of the world rankings, Oosthuizen is the only player without a win in 2021. It’s remarkable considering he had three top-5s at majors, added 11 top-25s in 17 starts and hasn’t missed a cut. What we like the most is that he played last week and finished T-14, so look for Oosthuizen to be right there again to finally breakthrough for an elusive win.

For a midrange pick, Australian Marc Leishman looks great at 40-1. In the inaugural year of this event in 2017, Leishman lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff, but that was in South Korea. The six-time PGA Tour winner has been off to a scorching start in his first two events, finishing fourth at the Fortinet Championship and third last week at the Shriners Children’s Open. During this timeframe, Leishman ranks second in strokes gained: putting and should be able to keep the momentum going for another successful week in Vegas.

For a sleeper, Harold Varner at 80-1 is the right play here. Varner is a proud new father and another recent new father, Jon Rahm, won the U.S. Open the same week. Not saying there is any correlation, but it could offer Varner some good vibes heading into the week. On top of that, in his first two starts of the new season, Varner finished 16th and 11th. He ranks in the top-10 in strokes gained: putting and total so far this year, so Varner may also be looking to finally capture his first win on U.S. soil as well.

