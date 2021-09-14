2021 Fortinet Championship: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Silverado Resort and Spa North

A new PGA Tour season begins at the Fortinet Championship and there's plenty of value to be found throughout the board.

At 22-1, Kevin Na will look to continue his momentum off a stellar playoff run. Golffile | Scott Halleran

After just a one-week offseason, a fresh PGA Tour season is upon us and begins in wine country before the U.S. and Europe battle it out for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

If you need a quick refresh on how last season finished, Patrick Cantlay was able to hold off Jon Rahm for the FedEx Cup via a staggered start. However, the win was a mirror of Cantlay’s triumph at the Memorial this year because even though he lifted the trophy, Rahm was the better player that week as well and throughout the year. Whether or not the Tour will revamp the playoffs once again remains to be seen.

We now begin the season at the familiar Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, Calif. However, it will not be for the Safeway Open, but the Fortinet Championship, as the tournament has flipped sponsors. Last year, this week marked the beginning of the semi-renaissance of Tour veteran Stewart Cink, but he will not be in attendance to defend his title. This championship and certainly throughout the fall, represent the best opportunities for the lesser-known pros to catapult themselves into the FedEx Cup playoff discussion for 2022.

According to SI Sportsbook, world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the clear favorite at 4-1 as he looks to remain sharp before the Ryder Cup. To follow is Webb Simpson at 14-1, perhaps motivated by not making the Ryder Cup team to make some noise prior to many of the world’s best arriving in Wisconsin. Next up is Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama at 18-1. To close out the notables is Kevin Na at 22-1 off his impressive FedEx Cup playoff run.

For our favorite, we like the value in Kevin Na at 22-1. Na has been on a tear since missing the cut at the U.S. Open. He’s made seven straight cuts and finished in the top-25 six times with three of those results being in the top five. Just two weeks ago, Na tied the low 72-hole score at East Lake. With it being a weaker field and not much top talent to fight through, Na is in prime position to break through for a win.

For a midrange pick, Colombian Sebastian Munoz looks delectable at 40-1. Over his last 24 rounds, Munoz ranks in the top-10 in strokes gained: ball-striking, approach, tee-to-green and 15th overall. He has also finished in the top-30 in five of his last six events, which included two T-4 results. His lone PGA Tour win came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, which was also a fall event. Munoz should be full of confidence and ready to contend.

For a sleeper, Brendan Steele makes the most sense at 80-1. A back-to-back winner of this tournament is always the right call at this number. Outside of his 2016 and 2017 victories, he’s also never missed a cut when teeing it up at Silverado Resort and Spa North. At the same time, Steele will be looking for a fresh start with the new season because he’s missed the cut in four of his last five starts. However, this track should be just the medicine he’s looking for since he’s second in stokes gained: total over his last 24 rounds here.

