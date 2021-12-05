The Purse and Prize Money Breakdown for Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

The winner of Tiger Woods' 2021 Hero World Challenge will earn $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million.

Collin Morikawa can earn $1 million with a win at the 2021 Hero World Challenge. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa has a five-shot lead on Brooks Koepka before the start of today's final round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas.

The winner of the no-cut, limited field 2021 Hero World Challenge will earn $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million.

2021 Hero World Challenge: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown

Here's the breakdown of the purse, per Golf Digest:

$1,000,000 $375,000 $225,000 $150,000 $135,000 $120,000 $115,000 $113,000 $112,000 $110,000 $109,000 $108,000 $107,000 $106,000 $105,000 $104,000 $103,000 $102,000 $101,000 $100,000

With a win, Morikawa would become the No. 1 player in the world. Here are the past winners of the event: