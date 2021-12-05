The Purse and Prize Money Breakdown for Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
2021 Hero World Challenge: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown for Albany in the Bahamas

The winner of Tiger Woods' 2021 Hero World Challenge will earn $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million.
Collin Morikawa can earn $1 million with a win at the 2021 Hero World Challenge.

Collin Morikawa can earn $1 million with a win at the 2021 Hero World Challenge.

Collin Morikawa has a five-shot lead on Brooks Koepka before the start of today's final round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas.

The winner of the no-cut, limited field 2021 Hero World Challenge will earn $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million.

2021 Hero World Challenge: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown

Here's the breakdown of the purse, per Golf Digest:

  1. $1,000,000
  2. $375,000
  3. $225,000
  4. $150,000
  5. $135,000
  6. $120,000
  7. $115,000
  8. $113,000
  9. $112,000
  10. $110,000
  11. $109,000
  12. $108,000
  13. $107,000
  14. $106,000
  15. $105,000
  16. $104,000
  17. $103,000
  18. $102,000
  19. $101,000
  20. $100,000

With a win, Morikawa would become the No. 1 player in the world. Here are the past winners of the event:

  • 2020: Cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019: Henrik Stenson at Albany, Bahamas
  • 2018: Jon Rahm at Albany, Bahamas
  • 2017: Rickie Fowler at Albany, Bahamas
  • 2016: Hideki Matsuyama at Albany, Bahamas
  • 2015: Bubba Watson at Albany, Bahamas
  • 2014: Jordan Spieth at Isleworth Golf & Country Club
  • 2013: Zach Johnson at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2012: Graeme McDowell at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2011: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2010: Graeme McDowell at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2009: Jim Furyk at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2008: Vijay Singh at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2007: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2006: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2005: Luke Donald at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2004: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2003: Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2002: Padraig Harrington at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2001: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
  • 2000 (December): Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
  • 2000 (January): Tom Lehman at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Collin Morikawa can earn $1 million with a win at the 2021 Hero World Challenge.
