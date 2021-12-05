The Purse and Prize Money Breakdown for Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Publish date:
2021 Hero World Challenge: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown for Albany in the Bahamas
The winner of Tiger Woods' 2021 Hero World Challenge will earn $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million.
Collin Morikawa has a five-shot lead on Brooks Koepka before the start of today's final round of the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas.
The winner of the no-cut, limited field 2021 Hero World Challenge will earn $1 million from a total purse of $3.5 million.
2021 Hero World Challenge: Purse, Prize Money Breakdown
Here's the breakdown of the purse, per Golf Digest:
- $1,000,000
- $375,000
- $225,000
- $150,000
- $135,000
- $120,000
- $115,000
- $113,000
- $112,000
- $110,000
- $109,000
- $108,000
- $107,000
- $106,000
- $105,000
- $104,000
- $103,000
- $102,000
- $101,000
- $100,000
With a win, Morikawa would become the No. 1 player in the world. Here are the past winners of the event:
- 2020: Cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Henrik Stenson at Albany, Bahamas
- 2018: Jon Rahm at Albany, Bahamas
- 2017: Rickie Fowler at Albany, Bahamas
- 2016: Hideki Matsuyama at Albany, Bahamas
- 2015: Bubba Watson at Albany, Bahamas
- 2014: Jordan Spieth at Isleworth Golf & Country Club
- 2013: Zach Johnson at Sherwood Country Club
- 2012: Graeme McDowell at Sherwood Country Club
- 2011: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
- 2010: Graeme McDowell at Sherwood Country Club
- 2009: Jim Furyk at Sherwood Country Club
- 2008: Vijay Singh at Sherwood Country Club
- 2007: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
- 2006: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
- 2005: Luke Donald at Sherwood Country Club
- 2004: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
- 2003: Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club
- 2002: Padraig Harrington at Sherwood Country Club
- 2001: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
- 2000 (December): Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
- 2000 (January): Tom Lehman at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.