2021 PNC Championship: Odds and Best Bets for The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

Justin Thomas and his dad will be tough to beat when Tiger Woods returns to play the PNC Championship with son Charlie.

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

When trying to knock off a dynasty, in any sport, you must earn it. Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na did just that at the QBE Shootout.

It looked like three-time champions and perennial contenders Harris English and Matt Kuchar were primed for more glory, but Kokrak and Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes Sunday to rally from a three-shot deficit to beat not only the aforementioned English and Kuchar, but the talented duo of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns and Australian partnership of Marc Leishman and Jason Day.

We now head to an annual holiday bonus, the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. It will be once again headlined by Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, but for different reasons this year. Woods, on the comeback trail once again, will be making his first start in 2021 after a horrific car crash in February. It will not only be a fun “hit and giggle” with his young cub, but a solid 36-hole test to see how his body holds up.

Similar to years prior, all participants must have won a major championship or a Players title for eligibility, and the format is a two-person scramble on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the favorites are defending champions Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, a PGA teaching professional at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Ky., at +200. Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron are next up at +600. To close out the notables are 17-time PGA Tour winner Jim Furyk and son Tanner at +750.

Last year, we gave you Team Thomas at +200 because they were the only sure group with two professionals, and it cashed with ease. We fully recommend the same strategy again this year, but if you want to have some fun, Team Singh at +1400 is solid value. Last year’s runners-up have been solid at this tournament recording second-place finishes in 2006 and 2013 as well. The Singh’s will be a bit more motivated than other pairings this weekend, so look for them to contend again.

Ah heck, throw a nickel on Team Woods as well, because if they somehow win, that is not a party you want to miss out on.

Have a wonderful holiday and happy new year.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s:

Top 20s: 1

Notable odds according to Caesars Sportsbook:

Team Thomas +200

Team Kuchar +600

Team Furyk +700

Team Stenson +950

Team Woods +1000

Team B. Watson +1000

Team Daly +1100

Team Cink +1100

Team Singh +1400

Team Harrington +2800

Team N. Korda +2800

Team Lehman +2800

Team Beem +2800

Team Duval +6600

Team O’Meara +6600

Team Trevino +8000

Team T. Watson +20000

Team Faldo +20000

Team Price +20000

Team Player +20000