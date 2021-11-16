The Odds and Our Best Bets for the 2021 RSM Classic

We like under-the-radar Cameron Smith (16 to 1) — and his haircut — and Max Homa at 60 to 1 this week for the final PGA Tour event of 2021

At 16-1, Cam Smith looks to cap off a solid year on the PGA Tour.

What is more improbable? Jason Kokrak winning this past week at the Houston Open or the fact that he is now only trailing Patrick Cantlay for most wins on Tour over the past year?

Before you choose the latter, please note he was struggling during practice rounds so much last week, he considered withdrawing and almost needed his swing coach to make an emergency trip to Texas. Furthermore, his 41 on Friday matched the highest nine-hole tally by a champion on Tour in the last quarter century. His best play came when he least expected it and that is probably the most telling sign that Kokrak will be visiting the winner’s circle more than he knows.

The picks were all over the board with Carlos Ortiz withdrawing due to shoulder issues, Keith Mitchell stumbling on the weekend and Matthew Wolff securing a T-11.

For the last official PGA Tour sanctioned event of the fall season, we find ourselves in beautiful St. Simons Island, Ga. The theme here has generally been under-the-radar players finding glory and having to go as low as the low country the Sea Island Resort stands on to win. The layout will favor those who thrive on tight, tree-lined fairways, shorter holes and Bermuda grass greens. Being a Southeast local will not hurt either.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is Scottie Scheffler to finally break through for his first PGA Tour win after a runner-up performance last week at 12-1. To follow is Southeast specialist Webb Simpson at 13-1. Next up is Cameron Smith at 16-1 after two solid performances at The CJ Cup and Houston Open last week. To close out the notables are the trio of Canadian Corey Conners, South African Louis Oosthuizen and American Harris English at 25-1.

For our favorite, we’re taking the often “under-the-radar” Cameron Smith at 16-1. Not sure why he’s once again being overlooked by the trendy picks this week (might still be his haircut), but here we are. Many are looking to short-track specialists, but we’ll go with the sure-fire iron player in a modest field. In his two starts on Tour this fall, Smith finished T-9 at The CJ Cup and T15 just last week in Houston. He ranks in the top-20 in strokes gained (putting and approach). If he can find fairways, he should find another win on Tour as well.

For a value midrange pick, Max Homa is severely underpriced at 60-1. Homa is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and each win has come in the last two and a half years, including just recently at the Fortinet Championship. Granted, he had a winner’s hangover at The CJ Cup, but still made the cut. In Houston last week, he gained almost six strokes on the field via his ball striking to revive his game and something he’ll need to be successful this week. You will not get the fifth-ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings at this price for the rest of the season.

For a deep sleeper, Adam Hadwin looks appetizing at 100-1. Hadwin owns 12 professional victories, but just one on the PGA Tour coming in 2017 at the Valspar Championship. He’s made his last four cuts on Tour, including a T-6 finish at the Shriners Children’s Open. Hadwin is known for his game from the fairway and if he can locate them, he should contend since he doesn’t rank worse than 42 in any of the strokes gained categories outside of driving. Look for the Canadian to be at ease down south.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s:

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

2021 RSM Classic: Betting Odds for Sea Island Resort