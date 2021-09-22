Live Updates from Whistling Straits

We're live at the 43rd Ryder Cup where the Americans and captain Steve Stricker seek to win the cup back from the defending European Team and captain Padraig Harrington.

Rory McIlroy and his teammates on the first tee Wednesday. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Follow along with us live this week at Whistling Straits for the latest scores and news from the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Here's what's happening Wednesday

The European Team won over the home crowd, at least temporarily by wearing cheeseheads on the first tee:

Speaking of practice rounds, here are the groups on the course today:

Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry Jon Rahm



Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood



Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger

Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth laugh together Wednesday. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas



Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa



Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

It's officially the first day of fall and it feels like it here in Wisconsin. The forecast the rest of this week looks pretty, pretty good. One thing that sticks out: the wind is going to be coming from different directions during play:

The forecast for the 43rd Ryder Cup.

The team photos are in:

The 2021 American Ryder Cup team. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 European Ryder Cup team. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

So, where is Whistling Straits, exactly?

Ask most anyone from Wisconsin where Whistling Straits is and you'll likely get one of these answers: Sheboygan, Kohler, Mosel, Haven, the American Club, or "north of Milwaukee." None of those are wrong.

The Straits Course — and its neighboring Irish Course — are about 67 miles north of downtown Milwaukee in the Town of Mosel, part of the unincorporated community of Haven. The American Club is about 10 miles away in Kohler. Downtown Sheboygan is about eight miles away.

We're right here:

This joint is right across the street and is home to fantastic apple pies: