Live Updates from Whistling Straits

Follow along with us live this week at Whistling Straits for the latest scores and news from the 43rd Ryder Cup.
Here's what's happening Wednesday
- The European Team won over the home crowd, at least temporarily by wearing cheeseheads on the first tee:
- Speaking of practice rounds, here are the groups on the course today:
- Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry Jon Rahm
- Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood
- Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger
- Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
- Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
- Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler
- It's officially the first day of fall and it feels like it here in Wisconsin. The forecast the rest of this week looks pretty, pretty good. One thing that sticks out: the wind is going to be coming from different directions during play:
- Ian Poulter mentioned the wind during his media session Wednesday. You can read full transcripts for everyone here:
The team photos are in:
So, where is Whistling Straits, exactly?
Ask most anyone from Wisconsin where Whistling Straits is and you'll likely get one of these answers: Sheboygan, Kohler, Mosel, Haven, the American Club, or "north of Milwaukee." None of those are wrong.
The Straits Course — and its neighboring Irish Course — are about 67 miles north of downtown Milwaukee in the Town of Mosel, part of the unincorporated community of Haven. The American Club is about 10 miles away in Kohler. Downtown Sheboygan is about eight miles away.
We're right here:
This joint is right across the street and is home to fantastic apple pies: