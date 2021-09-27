2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Country Club of Jackson

Mito Pereira, at 33-1, has taken the PGA Tour by storm as of late. Golffile | Wataru Murakami

The potential of this U.S. Ryder Cup team had been bubbling like a volcano for years now and last week it finally erupted.

A record-setting thrashing on home soil was just what the doctor ordered after so many disappointments this century. Captain Steve Stricker got it 100 percent right in team selection and deployment. There was no need to have your usual veterans “to get the team going” anymore. What was needed was a group of young guys that liked each other and wanted to play for each other. The formula is now set for the next decade and the Europeans are the ones back to the drawing board in search of some youthful exuberance of their own.

In what is probably a bit of a comedown after such an emotional weekend in Kohler, Wis., we return to PGA Tour fall ball for the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. The only player from either Ryder Cup team in attendance will be Sergio Garcia purely out of obligation because he is the defending champion.

According to SI Sportsbook, the co-favorites are first-time winner on Tour last year Sam Burns and 2021 Masters contender Will Zalatoris at 16-1. To follow is defending champion Sergio Garcia at 18-1. Next up is South Korean Sungjae Im at 18-1 after a rare three weeks off from playing competitive golf. To close out the notables is Canadian Corey Conners at 22-1.

For our favorite, we like the rested and prepared Sungjae Im at 18-1. In his last four events of the 2020-21 Tour season, Im did not finish outside of the top 25. In 2019, Im was runner-up at the Country Club of Jackson, so he should feel confident heading into a course he likes amid a weaker field. Over the entirety of last season, Im ranked 16th in strokes gained: off-the-tee, which will be essential on this tight track in the heart of Mississippi.

For a high midrange pick, Chilean Mito Pereira looks good at 33-1. Joaquin Niemann is not the only golfer from Chile making some noise on Tour. On the Korn Ferry Tour last season, Pereira won three times to earn an automatic promotion to the big leagues where he then finished three consecutive times in the top-six. In his last 12 rounds, he leads the Tour in strokes gained: total and tee-to-green. Just two weeks ago he came in third place at the Fortinet Championship, so we like him to keep this run going.

For a deep sleeper with tremendous upside, J.T. Poston is worth a flier at 150-1. Poston has nothing going right now. He’s missed the cut in his last three events and has lost almost 20 strokes to the field in that time. However, he did lead the field in driving at the recent Fortinet Championship, which will be key again this week. Poston also finished third last year in this event, so we’ll be banking on a “horse for the course” over recent form.

