2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Country Club of Jackson

The potential of this U.S. Ryder Cup team had been bubbling like a volcano for years now and last week it finally erupted.
A record-setting thrashing on home soil was just what the doctor ordered after so many disappointments this century. Captain Steve Stricker got it 100 percent right in team selection and deployment. There was no need to have your usual veterans “to get the team going” anymore. What was needed was a group of young guys that liked each other and wanted to play for each other. The formula is now set for the next decade and the Europeans are the ones back to the drawing board in search of some youthful exuberance of their own.
In what is probably a bit of a comedown after such an emotional weekend in Kohler, Wis., we return to PGA Tour fall ball for the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. The only player from either Ryder Cup team in attendance will be Sergio Garcia purely out of obligation because he is the defending champion.
According to SI Sportsbook, the co-favorites are first-time winner on Tour last year Sam Burns and 2021 Masters contender Will Zalatoris at 16-1. To follow is defending champion Sergio Garcia at 18-1. Next up is South Korean Sungjae Im at 18-1 after a rare three weeks off from playing competitive golf. To close out the notables is Canadian Corey Conners at 22-1.
For our favorite, we like the rested and prepared Sungjae Im at 18-1. In his last four events of the 2020-21 Tour season, Im did not finish outside of the top 25. In 2019, Im was runner-up at the Country Club of Jackson, so he should feel confident heading into a course he likes amid a weaker field. Over the entirety of last season, Im ranked 16th in strokes gained: off-the-tee, which will be essential on this tight track in the heart of Mississippi.
For a high midrange pick, Chilean Mito Pereira looks good at 33-1. Joaquin Niemann is not the only golfer from Chile making some noise on Tour. On the Korn Ferry Tour last season, Pereira won three times to earn an automatic promotion to the big leagues where he then finished three consecutive times in the top-six. In his last 12 rounds, he leads the Tour in strokes gained: total and tee-to-green. Just two weeks ago he came in third place at the Fortinet Championship, so we like him to keep this run going.
For a deep sleeper with tremendous upside, J.T. Poston is worth a flier at 150-1. Poston has nothing going right now. He’s missed the cut in his last three events and has lost almost 20 strokes to the field in that time. However, he did lead the field in driving at the recent Fortinet Championship, which will be key again this week. Poston also finished third last year in this event, so we’ll be banking on a “horse for the course” over recent form.
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: Latest betting odds
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
- Will Zalatoris 16-1
- Sam Burns 16-1
- Sergio Garcia 18-1
- Sungjae Im 18-1
- Corey Conners 22-1
- Si-Woo Kim 30-1
- Cameron Tringale 30-1
- Keegan Bradley 33-1
- Harold Varner 33-1
- Cameron Davis 33-1
- Mito Pereira 33-1
- Charley Hoffman 35-1
- Sebastian Munoz 40-1
- Kevin Streelman 40-1
- Talor Gooch 40-1
- Seamus Power 40-1
- Gary Woodland 45-1
- Patton Kizzire 50-1
- Aaron Wise 50-1
- Carlos Ortiz 50-1
- Emiliano Grillo 50-1
- Chez Reavie 50-1
- Mackenzie Hughes 55-1
- Matthias Schwab 60-1
- Taylor Pendrith 60-1
- Matthew Wolff 60-1
- Scott Stallings 66-1
- Doug Ghim 66-1
- Zach Johnson 66-1
- C.T. Pan 66-1
- Patrick Rodgers 66-1
- Joel Dahmen 70-1
- Joseph Bramlett 70-1
- Keith Mitchell 70-1
- Chad Ramey 70-1
- Brendon Todd 70-1
- Taylor Moore 80-1
- Lucas Glover 80-1
- Lucas Herbert 80-1
- Scott Piercy 80-1
- Aaron Rai 80-1
- Chris Kirk 80-1
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80-1
- Lanto Griffin 90-1
- Luke List 90-1
- Brendan Steele 100-1
- Stephan Jaeger 100-1
- Adam Schenk 100-1
- Hudson Swafford 100-1
- Ryan Armour 100-1
- Nick Taylor 100-1
- Brandt Snedeker 100-1
- Adam Hadwin 100-1
- Henrik Norlander 100-1
- Bronson Burgoon 100-1
- Rory Sabbatini 100-1
- Sahith Theegala 100-1
- Matt Wallace 100-1
- Andrew Putnam 100-1
- Brian Stuard 125-1
- John Augenstein 125-1
- David Lipsky 125-1
- Martin Laird 125-1
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat 125-1
- Adam Svensson 125-1
- Greyson Sigg 125-1
- Denny McCarthy 125-1
- Sepp Straka 125-1
- Dylan Frittelli 125-1
- Russell Knox 125-1
- Tom Hoge 125-1
- Doc Redman 125-1
- Roger Sloan 125-1
- J.T. Poston 150-1
- Kevin Tway 150-1
- Nick Hardy 150-1
- Alex Smalley 150-1
- Vincent Whaley 150-1
- Robert Streb 150-1
- Richy Werenski 150-1
- Peter Malnati 150-1
- Sung-Hoon Kang 150-1
- Dawie Van Der Walt 150-1
- Ryan Moore 150-1
- Brandon Hagy 150-1
- Nate Lashley 150-1
- Michael Thompson 150-1
- Hayden Buckley 150-1
- Brandon Wu 175-1
- Jimmy Walker 175-1
- Wyndham Clark 175-1
- Camilo Villegas 175-1