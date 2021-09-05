Europe Rattled by Controversial Ruling, Still Grabs Day 1 Solheim Cup Lead Over U.S.

Europe’s Madelene Sagstrom scooped up a ball that was deemed to be hanging over the lip of the hole, costing her team a hole, and possibly a full point. But Europe still looked dominant on Day 1.

Madelene Sagstrom of Team Europe and playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen (left) explain their side of a disagreement with Team USA regarding the 13th hole during afternoon fourball at the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club.

TOLEDO, Ohio – The U.S. received a little help from the referees to salvage what was turning into an ugly first day for the red, white and blue at the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club on Saturday.

In the end it still was a difficult day for Team USA, as Europe grabbed a 5 ½ to 2 ½ lead, but it could have been much worse. The U.S. was nearly swept in the morning foursomes 3 ½ to ½, and at one point early in the afternoon four-balls Europe led in all four matches.

Midway through the afternoon, the U.S. started to play better – and then it happened, a ruling that put a cloud over the event and could potentially affect the outcome.

Nelly Korda of Team USA took an eagle putt on the par-5 13th that swung right-to-left and stopped so close to the hole that it was not immediately clear if part of the ball was overhanging the cup.

Europe’s Madelene Sagstrom walked up to the ball, relatively quickly, scooped it up and tossed it back to Korda, who was still sprawled on the green with emotion thinking the putt was going to go in.

Unbeknownst to any of the four players, the match rules official, Missy Jones, reached out the rules trailer via walkie talkie and said that she thought a rules violation may have occurred.

Under the Rules of Golf, "13.3 Ball Overhanging Hole" reads that if a ball is overhanging a hole, the player is allowed a reasonable time to reach the hole and an additional 10 seconds before the ball must be putted into the hole.

Also according to the rules: in match play, if an opponent moves an overhanging ball prior before the necessary time, the putt is deemed to be holed.

The rules officials looked at a playback of the live television feed and then attempted to blow up the shot of the ball after it stopped near the hole.

They determined that at least part of the ball was overhanging the hole and Korda’s eagle putt was therefore good. The U.S. won the hole to take a 1-up lead, which they would never relinquish.

“Obviously I wasn't following the rules about leaving the ball for 10 seconds, but I do believe in integrity and honor of the game of golf, and I would never pick up a putt that had a chance to go in,” Sagstrom told SKY Sports after her match. “I personally don't agree with the decision with the ball being on the edge, but I didn't follow the 10-second rule, so it sucks right now because I feel like I let my team down.”

Just to be clear, by rule, Sagstrom did not have to wait 10 seconds if she did not believe the ball was overhanging the hole.

The LPGA released a statement that disagreed with Sagstrom.

“The chief referee, match referee, observer and TV observer all deemed that Nelly Korda’s third shot on No. 13 was overhanging the hole and was picked up by her opponent before the waiting time had ended. Therefore, her third stroke was treated as holed,” the statement read.

Both teams were notified of the ruling before they teed off on the 14th hole and the Europeans and their captain, Catriona Matthew, were given access to the video on Jones’ mobile phone.

“Catriona was there, and they had a very pixilated picture where they were thinking the ball was over the edge, but we didn't think so,” Sagstrom said. “They looked at it on TV, but they ruled that it was – that I picked it up too early.”

Afterwards, Sagstrom was heckled by pro-U.S. fans and while she declined to say what was said, it clearly unnerved her.

“It was more just giving me a little bit of stuff from doing that, for picking up the ball and stuff,” Sagstrom said. “It's just not – it's already tough on U.S. soil with all the fans not really cheering for you, and when you hear like yourself being in the wrong more, it's hard.”

After the ruling was handed down, the tenor of the match changed and both teams were uncomfortable.

“It was definitely rattling,” Korda said. “It took us a hole to get it all together. I'm sure same thing for the other team. The captain, Pat Hurst, came up to me and made sure I was okay and everything.”

For Sagstrom and her partner, rookie Nanna Koerstz Madsen, it was more difficult.

“It's hard. It made me frustrated, angry, sad,” Sagstrom said. “I was just trying to keep my composure and trying to be there for Nanna. She was very encouraging and walking with me, so it was tough. It's not the first time and the last time those things are going to happen out here, unfortunately, but I was just trying to get into a groove and hit good golf shots again.”

Even though the decision was made by the chief rules official Sue Witters, the LPGA did not make her or Jones available to the media to clarify the ruling or how the decision was made.

“It was a pretty fuzzy picture we were shown, and it was inclusive I would have said,” Matthew said in her post-match press conference. “They did say that I think J.P. (John Paramor) had looked at it at the TV studios and he had said it was slightly overhanging. Obviously, we have to go with that."

Matthew added that she believed Sagstrom did not think the ball had any chance of falling into the hole when he she picked it up. She was also certain the two Americans believed the putt would not drop.

“There was no reaction when Madelene picked up the ball and threw it to them,” Matthew said. “It's just an unfortunate incident to kind of – I don't know, kind of mars such a great day of good golf, so hopefully we can put it behind us and get on with tomorrow.”

Sagstrom gets a chance immediately to put the incident behind her as she is off at 7:15 a.m. with Georgia Hall vs. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst from the U.S.