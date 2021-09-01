2021 Tour Championship: How to Watch, Starting Scores, Field, Past Winners

Here's the quick guide to the 2021 Tour Championship, the concluding event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs that will award $15 million to one player.

The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings are in Atlanta this week for the 2021 Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour playoffs. The winner of the playoffs will earn $15 million. The first round begins Thursday in the 72-hole format.

Here's a quick guide to the event, including how to watch, the players in the field, starting scores and past winners..

The 2021 Tour Championship TV, Streaming, Radio Schedule

Television: 1 to 6 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel

1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the Golf Channel and 2:30 to 7 p.m. on NBC.

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the Golf Channel) and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC.

The tournament will also stream on PGA Tour Live as follows:

Thursday-Friday: 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. (preview show), 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups).

Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. (Preview Show), 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes)

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Preview Show), 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

Radio: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday on PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

The 2021 Tour Championship field

These are the 30 players who made it to the 2021 Tour Championship.

1. Patrick Cantlay

2. Tony Finau

3. Bryson DeChambeau

4. Jon Rahm

5. Cameron Smith

6. Justin Thomas

7. Harris English

8. Abraham Ancer

9. Jordan Spieth

10. Sam Burns

11. Collin Morikawa

12. Sungjae Im

13. Viktor Hovland

14. Louis Oosthuizen

15. Dustin Johnson

16. Rory McIlroy

17. Xander Schauffele

18. Jason Kokrak

19. Kevin Na

20. Brooks Koepka

21. Corey Conners

22. Hideki Matsuyama

23. Stewart Cink

24. Joaquin Niemann

25. Scottie Scheffler

26. Daniel Berger

27. Erik van Rooyen

28. Sergio Garcia

29. Billy Horschel

30. Patrick Reed

2021 Tour Championship starting scores

The field at East Lake will feature a staggered start. Players will be seeded on the leaderboard based on their FedEx Cup points. Here's how it works and here are where players will be on the leaderboard when the first round begins:

10 under — Patrick Cantlay

8 under —Tony Finau

7 under — Bryson DeChambeau

6 under — John Rahm

5 under — Cameron Smith

4 under — Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Harris English, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth

3 under — Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Sungiae Im, Louis Oosthuizen, Biktor Hovland

2 under —Rory Mcllroy, Jason Kokrak, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na

1 under —Corey Conners, Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann

Even par — Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia, Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschell

Tour Championship winners

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Tiger Woods

2017: Xander Schauffele

2016: Rory McIlroy

2014: Billy Horschel

2013: Henrik Stenson

2012: Brandt Snedeker

2011: Bill Haas

2010: Jim Furyk

2009: Phil Mickelson (2)

2008: Camilo Villegas

2007: Tiger Woods (2)

2006: Adam Scott

2005: Bart Bryant

2004: Retief Goosen

2003: Chad Campbell

2002: Vijay Singh

2001: Mike Weir

2000: Phil Mickelson

1999: Tiger Woods

1998: Hal Sutton

1997: David Duval

1996: Tom Lehman

1995: Billy Mayfair

1994: Mark McCumber

1993: Jim Gallagher Jr.

1992: Paul Azinger

1991: Craig Stadler

1990: Jodie Mudd

1989: Tom Kite

1988: Curtis Strange

1987: Tom Watson