2021 Tour Championship: How to Watch, Starting Scores, Field, Past Winners
The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings are in Atlanta this week for the 2021 Tour Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour playoffs. The winner of the playoffs will earn $15 million. The first round begins Thursday in the 72-hole format.
Here's a quick guide to the event, including how to watch, the players in the field, starting scores and past winners..
The 2021 Tour Championship TV, Streaming, Radio Schedule
Television: 1 to 6 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel
1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the Golf Channel and 2:30 to 7 p.m. on NBC.
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the Golf Channel) and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC.
The tournament will also stream on PGA Tour Live as follows:
- Thursday-Friday: 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. (preview show), 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups).
- Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. (Preview Show), 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes)
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Preview Show), 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
Radio: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday on PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.
The 2021 Tour Championship field
These are the 30 players who made it to the 2021 Tour Championship.
1. Patrick Cantlay
2. Tony Finau
3. Bryson DeChambeau
4. Jon Rahm
5. Cameron Smith
6. Justin Thomas
7. Harris English
8. Abraham Ancer
9. Jordan Spieth
10. Sam Burns
11. Collin Morikawa
12. Sungjae Im
13. Viktor Hovland
14. Louis Oosthuizen
15. Dustin Johnson
16. Rory McIlroy
17. Xander Schauffele
18. Jason Kokrak
19. Kevin Na
20. Brooks Koepka
21. Corey Conners
22. Hideki Matsuyama
23. Stewart Cink
24. Joaquin Niemann
25. Scottie Scheffler
26. Daniel Berger
27. Erik van Rooyen
28. Sergio Garcia
29. Billy Horschel
30. Patrick Reed
2021 Tour Championship starting scores
The field at East Lake will feature a staggered start. Players will be seeded on the leaderboard based on their FedEx Cup points. Here's how it works and here are where players will be on the leaderboard when the first round begins:
10 under — Patrick Cantlay
8 under —Tony Finau
7 under — Bryson DeChambeau
6 under — John Rahm
5 under — Cameron Smith
4 under — Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Harris English, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth
3 under — Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Sungiae Im, Louis Oosthuizen, Biktor Hovland
2 under —Rory Mcllroy, Jason Kokrak, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na
1 under —Corey Conners, Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann
Even par — Daniel Berger, Sergio Garcia, Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Reed, Billy Horschell
Tour Championship winners
2020: Dustin Johnson
2019: Rory McIlroy
2018: Tiger Woods
2017: Xander Schauffele
2016: Rory McIlroy
2014: Billy Horschel
2013: Henrik Stenson
2012: Brandt Snedeker
2011: Bill Haas
2010: Jim Furyk
2009: Phil Mickelson (2)
2008: Camilo Villegas
2007: Tiger Woods (2)
2006: Adam Scott
2005: Bart Bryant
2004: Retief Goosen
2003: Chad Campbell
2002: Vijay Singh
2001: Mike Weir
2000: Phil Mickelson
1999: Tiger Woods
1998: Hal Sutton
1997: David Duval
1996: Tom Lehman
1995: Billy Mayfair
1994: Mark McCumber
1993: Jim Gallagher Jr.
1992: Paul Azinger
1991: Craig Stadler
1990: Jodie Mudd
1989: Tom Kite
1988: Curtis Strange
1987: Tom Watson