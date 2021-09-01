2021 Tour Championship: Purse, Prize Money, FedEx Cup Payouts at East Lake
The 2021 PGA Tour playoffs end this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The top 30 players in the Fed Ex Cup points standings are in the field and will compete for the first-place prize of $15 million. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion FedEx Cup champion.
2021 Tour Championship: Full FedEx Cup prize money breakdown
1: $15,000,000
2: $5,000,000
3: $4,000,000
4: $3,000,000
5: $2,500,000
6: $1,900,000
7: $1,300,000
8: $1,100,000
9: $950,000
10: $830,000
11. $750,000
12. $705,000
13. $660,000
14. $620,000
15. $595,000
16. $570,000
17. $550,000
18. $535,000
19. $520,000
20. $505,000
21. $490,000
22. $478,000
23: $466,000
24: $456,000
25: $445,000
26: $435,000
27. $425,000
28: $415,000
29: $405,000
30: $395,000
Here's how the 2020 payouts went, when Dustin Johnson won the championship.
1: Dustin Johnson $15,000,000
T2: Justin Thomas $4,500,000
T2: Xander Schauffele, $4,500,000
4: Jon Rahm, $3,000,000
5: Scottie Scheffler, $2,500,000
6: Collin Morikawa, $1,900,000
7: Tyrrell Hatton, $1,300,000
T8: Patrick Reed, $960,000
T8: Sebastian Munoz, $960,000
T8: Rory McIlroy, $960,000
11: Sungjae Im, $750,000
T12: Harris English, $682,500
T12: Webb Simpson, $682,500
14: Mackenzie Hughes, $620,000
T15: Hideki Matsuyama, $582,500
T15: Daniel Berger, $582,500
17: Tony Finau, $550,000
T18: Abraham Ancer, $527,500
T18: Lanto Griffin, $527,500
T20: Viktor Hovland, $497,500
T20: Brendon Todd, $497,500
22: Bryson DeChambeau, $478,000
23: Kevin Kisner, $466,000
T24: Cameron Smith, $445,333
T24: Ryan Palmer, $445,333
T24: Cameron Champ,$445,333
T27: Kevin Na, $420,000
T27: Joaquin Niemann, $420,000
29: Marc Leishman, $405,000
30: Billy Horschel $395,000