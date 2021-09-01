2021 Tour Championship: Purse, Prize Money, FedEx Cup Payouts at East Lake

The winner of the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs will earn $15 million from a total purse of $46 million.

The 2021 PGA Tour playoffs end this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The top 30 players in the Fed Ex Cup points standings are in the field and will compete for the first-place prize of $15 million. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion FedEx Cup champion.

2021 Tour Championship: Full FedEx Cup prize money breakdown

1: $15,000,000

2: $5,000,000

3: $4,000,000

4: $3,000,000

5: $2,500,000

6: $1,900,000

7: $1,300,000

8: $1,100,000

9: $950,000

10: $830,000

11. $750,000

12. $705,000

13. $660,000

14. $620,000

15. $595,000

16. $570,000

17. $550,000

18. $535,000

19. $520,000

20. $505,000

21. $490,000

22. $478,000

23: $466,000

24: $456,000

25: $445,000

26: $435,000

27. $425,000

28: $415,000

29: $405,000

30: $395,000

Here's how the 2020 payouts went, when Dustin Johnson won the championship.

1: Dustin Johnson $15,000,000

T2: Justin Thomas $4,500,000

T2: Xander Schauffele, $4,500,000

4: Jon Rahm, $3,000,000

5: Scottie Scheffler, $2,500,000

6: Collin Morikawa, $1,900,000

7: Tyrrell Hatton, $1,300,000

T8: Patrick Reed, $960,000

T8: Sebastian Munoz, $960,000

T8: Rory McIlroy, $960,000

11: Sungjae Im, $750,000

T12: Harris English, $682,500

T12: Webb Simpson, $682,500

14: Mackenzie Hughes, $620,000

T15: Hideki Matsuyama, $582,500

T15: Daniel Berger, $582,500

17: Tony Finau, $550,000

T18: Abraham Ancer, $527,500

T18: Lanto Griffin, $527,500

T20: Viktor Hovland, $497,500

T20: Brendon Todd, $497,500

22: Bryson DeChambeau, $478,000

23: Kevin Kisner, $466,000

T24: Cameron Smith, $445,333

T24: Ryan Palmer, $445,333

T24: Cameron Champ,$445,333

T27: Kevin Na, $420,000

T27: Joaquin Niemann, $420,000

29: Marc Leishman, $405,000

30: Billy Horschel $395,000