2021 Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Presents That Will Delight
Radmor Golf: Five-O Corduroy Pant
> The Five-O pant is one of the most comfortable five-pocket pant you can own. … Designed with Radmor’s signature "O" pocket — ball pocket — on the wearers back right. … As with all Radmor apparel, this garment is mindfully designed to reduce the impact of apparel in landfills. … The cellulose cotton base, combined with elastane, provides four-way performance and a maximum level of comfort. … Details: 9.5-ounce stretch corduroy, 96 percent ELS Pima cotton / 4 percent elastane, slim fit with a 32-inch inseam, denim-inspired silhouette with five belt loops, classic five-pocket design, plus the hidden "O" ball back pocket, Bob-Rad logo applique above wearer's back right pocket, recycled HD-Damask, satin labels and UPF 50+.
> Price: $128.
> Shop: RadmorGolf.com | Shop more apparel in our store
GolfForever: Swing Trainer
> GolfForever's Swing Trainer bridges fitness and weighted/speed training golf club technology together for a safe, truly effective way to train. … The powerful foundation, under the guidance of the GolfForever program, improves your rotational strength, club head speed and consistency, all while building a bulletproof, pain-free body. … It can be stored in your golf bag, travels easily and has a high-end feel, with every component intricately engineered and refined for performance.
> Price: $199, includes Swing Trainer and a 3-month subscription to GolfForever's digital program.
> Shop: GolfForever.com
Whiskers: Colorful Shoe Laces
> Fill your boring shoe holes with colorful Whiskers laces. … They make a great holiday stocking stuffer. … Dress, sneaker, boot and golf styles are available in flat, oval and round, and in nine lengths. … Also laces are available in theme and school colors. … Grab pre-selected Fiver Boxes or create your own and use the code FIVER for your free 5th pair. … Made in the United States with recycled plastic polyester, packaged in recycled cardboard and displayed in a convenient to store, sustainable-harvested birch wood spool.
> Price: $14.99.
> Shop: WhiskersLaces.com
Bartesian: Cocktail Maker
> The Bartesian cocktail maker will make anyone the ultimate host. … Experience the quality ingredients and premium pours you would expect from a cocktail lounge — all at the touch of a button. … Simply fill with your favorite brands of vodka, tequila, whiskey, gin or rum, as well as water. Insert desired Bartesian cocktail capsule, which contains all the premium bitters, extracts, juice concentrates and mixers that would otherwise need to be individually purchased and stored. … Once the capsule is inserted into your Bartesian, the cocktail is immediately identified via barcode and suggests the proper glassware on the user interface touchscreen. … Customize the pour strength of the drink ranging from mocktail to strong, then simply press 'Mix’.
> Price: $349.
> Shop: Bartesian.com
Titleist: Custom Golf Balls
> From special play numbers and personalization to logos, names and occasions, choose a favorite Titleist golf ball and make a truly individualized gift. … Upload a logo, add name/initials/occasion or choose from the many graphic options on the website celebrating holidays, sports, home states, hobbies, activities, charities, patriotism and numerous other themes. … Eight text colors, single and double text options for additional charges. … Special edition pre-printed Happy Holidays golf balls also available.
> Price: $28 – $65 per dozen; personalization extra.
> Shop: Titleist.com | Shop Titleist golf balls in our store
PrideSports: Professional Tee System
> The Professional Tee System (PTS) from PrideSports is available in a variety of heights. … These specialized tees are constructed with top-grade ABS material, which gives them unmatched durability. … The unique PTS color-coding system helps ensure that golfers tee the ball at a consistent height on each tee box. … Engineered with special low-resistant heads that creates less friction between the tee and the golf ball during impact, which results in longer, straighter drives. … Available in three lengths.
> Price: Varies based on size and quantity
> Shop: PrideGolfTees.com
Lyle & Scott: Eagle Print Polo
> An essential in the Lyle & Scott golf collection, the bold golden eagle print sets this style apart from other golf polo tops. A navy/black base color is dotted with white eagles and emblazoned with a singular, iconic Lyle & Scott golden eagle on the chest. … Made with sweat-wicking fabrics. … Comfortable, lightweight single jersey. … Perfect for layering. … Available in sizes XS-XXL.
> Price: $90.
> Shop: LyleandScott.com
Honma: T//World W21 (TW-W21) Wedge
> The T//World W21 wedge showcases precisely engineered center of gravity locations for optimal distance and spin control on shots around the green. ... Features a soft steel, satin Nickel Chrome, half-mirror finish clubhead. ... Higher-lofted models (56-, 58- and 60-degree) in this line feature a reverse-taper blade design that ensures the ball grips to the clubface just a shade longer, especially on high-face strikes. In the lower-lofted wedges (48-, 50-, 52- and 54-degree) a flat blade design helps optimize spin and distance control on full swings. ... Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 115 wedge shaft is available as a stock offering.
> Price: $165.
> Shop: HonmaGolf.com
New Balance: Fresh Foam Pace SL BOA shoe
> The Fresh Foam Pace SL BOA combines a proprietary foam midsole with the BOA Fit System to deliver a secure fit, perimeter stability and comfort in every step. … Fresh Foam midsole features data-driven concave geometric shapes on the shoe's lateral side to deliver a soft, cushioned step. Vertical convex geometric shapes on the medial side provide exceptional walking, stability and support under the foot and arch. … Create a custom fit with the BOA three-part, micro-adjustable dial system.
> Price: $129.95
> Shop: NewBalance.com | Find more New Balance shoes in our store
Rain or Shine: SkyTrak SwingBay Golf Simulator
> Truly an ultimate golf gift, build a simulator with the help of Rain or Shine, which takes into account the space you’re working with, budget and other needs/concerns to provide the ideal solution. ... The SkyTrak SwingBay golf simulator was developed based on feedback from hundreds of Rain or Shine’s past golf simulator customers. .. This high-quality SIM includes black-out walls for better projection and display, a durable and easy to assemble framing system, and a military-grade screen built to withstand thousands of shots at up to 250 miles per hour.
> Price: $7,360.
> Shop: RainorShine.com
Swing Align: Goal Post
>
The Goal Post is a simple-yet-effective and compact learning device. ... Attaches easily to most putter heads to supply instant feedback on the quality of each stroke as you develop consistent aim, alignment, path and a square face at impact. ... The Goal Post rewards a square putter face and center-face contact. If the putter face is open or closed, the ball contacts the posts on the takeaway or return stroke and veers off-line, providing immediate and correctable feedback. ... Combination of three aiming lines (the center alignment rod and the heel and toe posts) will maximize the golfer’s vernier acuity — the ability too easily see when multiple line segments become even the slightest bit misaligned.
> Price: $29.
> Shop: SwingTrainer.com
Rain Optics: Holiday Gift Set
> Rain Optics teamed with some of its favorite brands to curate four different limited-edition Holiday Gift Sets for women. … These gifts are sure to be enjoyed by anyone on your list. … Featured in this Samar gift set: $175 gift card from Raen so she can pick out her favorite sunglasses, Samar tote bag (with choice of four colors), The Beach People towel, Bask SPF 30 non-aerosol spray sunscreen and Josie Maran body butter.
> Price: $250.
> Shop: Raen.com
Therabody: Theragun Mini
> Small device, big performance — the Theragun Mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. … Compact, but powerful, the Mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do. … 150-minute total battery life with three speeds. … Comes in four colors.
> Price: $199.
> Shop: Therabody.com
Solo Golf: DeSales Zip-Up Jacket
> The husband and wife team who founded Solo Golf sought out to make a perfect hoodie designed for playing on the course. … Made with a Tencel-blend fabric, the zip-up has inherent performance qualities while feeling luxurious and incredibly comfortable. … The modern fit is made for movement with its heightened collar, tapered sleeves and shaped-hood design. … Comes in charcoal and periwinkle blue, sizes XS-XXL.
> Price: $148.
> Shop: SoloGolf.com
Orca: Golf Ball Themed Chaser Drinkware
> Perfect for getting your coffee fix during an early-morning round or sipping a cocktail after the 18th hole. ... The 16 oz., double-walled, vacuum-sealed body ensures a beverage stay as hot or cold as the user would like. … As with all Orca products, the chasers are made in the U.S. using exceptionally high-quality materials.
> Price: $24.99.
> Shop: OrcaCoolers.com
FootJoy: Graphic T-shirts and Socks
> FootJoy has a unique graphic t-shirt and sock combo that would make for a nice bundled gift. ... The Heritage t-shirt for him features an FJ shoe graphic on the front and offers superior movement and comfort with a casual look and fit. … TechSof Tour golf socks have anatomically shaped footbeds, which provide enhanced cushioning in targeted areas of high impact … The cotton-blend women’s Heritage graphic tee is pre-washed and pre-shrunk for a soft, cozy feel and great fit. … ProDry women's golf socks with DrySof technology wicks moisture off your skin, allowing for a drier, more comfortable sock.
> Price: T-shirts, $35; Socks, $9-$14.
> Shop: FootJoy.com
