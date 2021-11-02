Our Best Bets and a Sleeper for this Week at Mayakoba

There's plenty of betting value to be found at El Camaleon Golf Club in one of the best fields during the PGA Tour's fall run.

At 75-1, local Carlos Ortiz brings plenty of value to a talented field.

When a tournament is short on competitors and dealing with unprecedented weather conditions, any predictions or preview can be thrown out the window.

The benefactor of all the craziness down in Bermuda ended up being Australian Lucas Herbert. Among just 123 players, including every alternate available, and with limited practice time due to unplayable winds, Herbert used brilliant second and third rounds to separate himself from the eclectic field. On Sunday, he held off the likes of Patrick Reed and Danny Lee to earn his first PGA Tour win and a trip to the 2022 Masters.

As for the picks, they were all swept up in the blustery Atlantic Ocean with no direction towards the fairways, let alone the top-20.

We now head to another international host in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The week looks to bring plenty of sunshine and more familiar faces to El Camaleon Golf Club for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Even with the new title sponsor, there is plenty of recent drama here with the last four iterations being decided by only a single shot. The par-71 course was designed by Greg Norman and plays around 7,100 yards, so expect the winning tally to be around 20-under once again.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is the highest ranked player in the field, Justin Thomas, at 12-1. To follow is defending champion Viktor Hovland at 16-1. Next up is Abraham Ancer at 18-1 looking for a win on home soil. Northern Trust champion Tony Finau and Englishman Tyrell Hatton at 22-1 and 25-1, respectively, to close out the notables.

For our favorite, we’re going to step just outside those above and take the hot hand in Billy Horschel at 28-1. The value is solid here for a guy who won back in March at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and recently took down the best and brightest of the European Tour at the distinguished BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. As for his experience at El Camaleon Golf Club, he finished T-5 last year and T-8 in 2019. Ride with Billy this week as he should be brimming with confidence heading into a tournament he enjoys.

For a midrange pick, we are going to turn to a player who should be ready to contend on a regular basis soon in Joaquin Niemann at 50-1. Like Hovland last year, Niemann is a young, dynamic player in search of that second win to put him in the sphere of where his talent lies. Last season, Niemann ranked 14th in strokes gained (off-the-tee) and 21st in strokes gained (total). His lone win is from The Greenbrier in 2019 where he won in a similar birdie-fest that El Camaleon should provide. Niemann has solid value for a guy who placed T-23 here last year and is ready to make that jump to next echelon.

For a sleeper, Carlos Ortiz at 75-1 looks to be the play. Ortiz will be the defending champion next week when he tees it up at the Vivant Houston Open — a win where he held off the likes of Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama. This week, he’ll enjoy all the support from the hometown fans just like Matsuyama did two weeks ago. In 2020 and 2019, Ortiz ranked first in strokes gained (total) at El Camaleon and recorded T-2 and T-8 finishes along the way. Look for Ortiz to feed off the good vibes once again.

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Justin Thomas 12-1

Viktor Hovland 16-1

Abraham Ancer 18-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Brooks Koepka 28-1

Scottie Scheffler 28-1

Aaron Wise 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Cameron Tringale 35-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Will Zalatoris 35-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Maverick McNealy 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Seamus Power 55-1

Keegan Bradley 55-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Charley Hoffman 66-1

Jhonattan Vegas 66-1

Harold Varner 66-1

Lucas Herbert 66-1

Patrick Rodgers 70-1

Kevin Streelman 70-1

Carlos Ortiz 75-1

Emiliano Grillo 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Luke List 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 90-1