2022 BMW Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs visits Delaware's Wilmington Country Club. The top 30 in points after this qualify for the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour’s playoffs continue with this week’s BMW Championship, being played for the first time at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings have qualified for the tournament, which will have no 36-hole cut. The top 30 in points following the BMW will move on to the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The event will tee off with 69 players after Cameron Smith, third in points, withdrew Monday citing hip discomfort.

Like the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship will offer four times as many FedEx points as a regular PGA Tour event, with the winner receiving 2,000 points.

MORE: FedEx Cup Primer

Last year’s tournament won by Patrick Cantlay in a six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau was played at Caves Valley in Maryland. Cantlay returns to defend; DeChambeau has departed for LIV Golf.

Purse

The BMW Championship has a purse of $15 million, with $2.7 million awarded to the winner.

Full Field

69 players

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Davis, Cam

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Glover, Lucas

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kuchar, Matt

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

List, Luke

Lowry, Shane

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Tringale, Cameron

Varner III, Harold

Wise, Aaron

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will