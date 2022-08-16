Skip to main content

2022 BMW Championship: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs visits Delaware's Wilmington Country Club. The top 30 in points after this qualify for the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour’s playoffs continue with this week’s BMW Championship, being played for the first time at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings have qualified for the tournament, which will have no 36-hole cut. The top 30 in points following the BMW will move on to the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The event will tee off with 69 players after Cameron Smith, third in points, withdrew Monday citing hip discomfort.

Like the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship will offer four times as many FedEx points as a regular PGA Tour event, with the winner receiving 2,000 points.

MORE: FedEx Cup Primer

Last year’s tournament won by Patrick Cantlay in a six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau was played at Caves Valley in Maryland. Cantlay returns to defend; DeChambeau has departed for LIV Golf.

Purse

The BMW Championship has a purse of $15 million, with $2.7 million awarded to the winner.

Full Field

69 players

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Glover, Lucas
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Joohyung
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kuchar, Matt
Lee, K.H.
Leishman, Marc
List, Luke
Lowry, Shane
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Cameron
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Tringale, Cameron
Varner III, Harold
Wise, Aaron
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will  

