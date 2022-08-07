Brandon Wu Walks Off With Hole-Out Eagle as the Horn Sounds to Suspend Wyndham Championship

Wu's eagle ties him for the third-round lead in Greensboro with Sungae Im; third round resumes Sunday morning.

Saturday's third round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., was suspended for the day because of inclement weather. The third round will resume Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

But just before the horn sounded at 4:15 p.m., Brandon Wu delivered the ultimate walk-off with a hole-out eagle that tied him for the lead with Sungae Im.