Skip to main content

Brandon Wu Walks Off With Hole-Out Eagle as the Horn Sounds to Suspend Wyndham Championship

Wu's eagle ties him for the third-round lead in Greensboro with Sungae Im; third round resumes Sunday morning.

Saturday's third round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., was suspended for the day because of inclement weather. The third round will resume Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

But just before the horn sounded at 4:15 p.m., Brandon Wu delivered the ultimate walk-off with a hole-out eagle that tied him for the lead with Sungae Im.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

News

Brandon Wu Walks Off With Hole-Out Eagle as the Horn Sounds to Suspend Wyndham Championship

By Morning Read Staff21 seconds ago
buhai womens british
News

Ashleigh Buhai Vaults Into Five-Shot Lead at AIG Women's British Open

By Associated Press3 hours ago
Talor-Gooch
News

PGA Tour Will Not Allow Suspended LIV Golfers on Site at FedEx Playoffs as Court Prepares to Rule on Their Participation

By Alex Miceli22 hours ago
Jessica-Korda-Open
News

Jessica Korda Had a Bad Day at the Women's Open, But Revealed More About Herself by Blowing Off Media After the Round

By Alex MiceliAug 5, 2022
Commentary
Ryan Fox during Saudi International first round
News

International Presidents Cup Squad Might Break Just Right for An Under-the-Radar New Zealander

By Alex MiceliAug 5, 2022
Grace Kim is pictured during the pro-am prior to the 2022 French Lick Charity Classic.
News

Confident and on Her Game, Grace Kim Enters Stretch Run for an LPGA Card

By John SchwarbAug 5, 2022
John Huh is pictured in the first round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
News

John Huh Picks the Right Time For an Opening-Round 61

By Associated PressAug 4, 2022
Stacy Lewis 2019 US Women's Open
News

Could the LPGA Have a LIV Golf-Like Arrangement? Some Minds Are Open to It

By Alex MiceliAug 4, 2022
Commentary
26
Gear

Will BRD Grips' X1 Offering Take Grips to New Heights?

By Ken KlavonAug 4, 2022