2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts
The PGA Tour is inching closer to its holiday break, with just two more FedEx Cup points events on the schedule—next week's RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., and this week's Cadence Bank Houston Open.
The Houston Open dates to 1946, when Byron Nelson beat fellow Texan Ben Hogan by two shots. The event's longest run with a sponsor was from 1992 to 2017 as the Shell Houston Open; this year is its first with Cadence Bank. The event moved to the 1912-built municipal Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020.
Tony Finau entered Sunday's final round with a four-shot lead and a win would earn him $1,512,000 from a total purse of $8,400,000.
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Final Payouts
Win: $1,512,000
2nd: $915,600
3rd: $579,600
4th: $411,600
5th: $344,400
6th: $304,500
7th: $283,500
8th: $262,500
9th: $245,700
10th: $228,900
11th: $212,000
12th: $195,300
13th: $178,500
14th: $161,700
15th: $153,300
16th: $144,900
17th: $136,500
18th: $128,100
19th: $119,700
20th: $111,300
21st: $102,900
22nd: $94,500
23rd: $87,780
24th: $81,060
25th: $74,340
This will updated after the final round concludes.