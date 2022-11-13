2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

The penultimate event of the fall portion of the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule returned to the venerable Memorial Park Golf Course.

The PGA Tour is inching closer to its holiday break, with just two more FedEx Cup points events on the schedule—next week's RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., and this week's Cadence Bank Houston Open.

The Houston Open dates to 1946, when Byron Nelson beat fellow Texan Ben Hogan by two shots. The event's longest run with a sponsor was from 1992 to 2017 as the Shell Houston Open; this year is its first with Cadence Bank. The event moved to the 1912-built municipal Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020.

Tony Finau entered Sunday's final round with a four-shot lead and a win would earn him $1,512,000 from a total purse of $8,400,000.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Final Payouts

Win: $1,512,000

2nd: $915,600

3rd: $579,600

4th: $411,600

5th: $344,400

6th: $304,500

7th: $283,500

8th: $262,500

9th: $245,700

10th: $228,900

11th: $212,000

12th: $195,300

13th: $178,500

14th: $161,700

15th: $153,300

16th: $144,900

17th: $136,500

18th: $128,100

19th: $119,700

20th: $111,300

21st: $102,900

22nd: $94,500

23rd: $87,780

24th: $81,060

25th: $74,340

This will updated after the final round concludes.