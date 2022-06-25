Chacarra, No. 2-Ranked Amateur, Turns Pro to Join LIV Golf

According to Spanish newspaper, the former Oklahoma State All-American signed a 3-year contract and will play in the LIV event next week in Portland, Ore.

Eugenio Chacarra has left Oklahoma State to turn professional and join the new golf league headed by Greg Norman. Rob Schumacher, USA Today

Eugenio Chacarra, the second-ranked amateur in the world, has turned professional and will join LIV Golf, taking what he called an “irrejectable” offer from the new league. Chacarra, 22, will play in the LIV Golf event in Portland Ore., next week.

First reported by the Spanish newspaper, Marca, Chacarra is signing a three-year contract worth between $8 and $15 million, although details of the contract have not been made public.

"My position is that of a player who is not a member of the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour and I have not earned money while I have been an amateur, so I can play in this league without problems. This contract gives me peace of mind and ensures the future of My family had already achieved everything as an amateur and now I will be able to gain experience as a professional," he told Marca.

Chacarra was a two-time first-team All-American at Oklahoma State University and achieved his highest ranking of No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He had been ranked in the top five in PGA Tour University, which offers access to the Korn Ferry and other feeder tours to the top five ranked collegiate players.

According to a report at GolfChannel.com, Chacarra took his name out of PGA Tour University in April and said he would be staying another year at Oklahoma State.

“They have given me an opportunity, and my grandfather always told me that when you have (an opportunity), to take the train,” Chacarra said. “In this circuit, they not only wanted legends, but young players with projection, and Greg Norman has noticed me. Here the philosophy is that the players start with a contract and that gives security, so it would not surprise me that players continue to come in. There will be people who do not think it is good and there are others who have chosen this option.”