The well-traveled event lands in South Carolina with a field boasting 15 of the top 20 in the world.

The CJ Cup is being played for the sixth time and at the fourth different venue, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year will be played at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina. For the second week in a row, the PGA Tour will run an event with no cut. The field is limited to 78 players, including the top 60 available from last season's FedExCup standings. Here are the previous five winners and their betting odds:

2017: Justin Thomas, +700

2018: Brooks Koepka, +1000

2019: Justin Thomas, +700

2020: Jason Kokrak, +8000

2021: Rory McIlroy, +2,000

Here’s a look at the three players with the most success at this tournament over the past five years and the betting odds at SI Sportsbook:

Rory McIlroy (+700)

Heading into this year’s event, McIlroy is the defending champ after a one-stroke win over Collin Morikawa at The Summit Club in Las Vegas. In his first appearance in 2020, he finished 21st. He's playing in his first PGA Tour event of the new season after a sensational 2021-22 that culminated with a third FedExCup. His scoring average of 68.67 was the best on Tour. McIlroy will be in the hunt on Sunday.

Justin Thomas (+1200)

Thomas is one of four players to play at each venue where the CJ Cup has been held. He has two wins with two other top-20 finishes while going a combined 60 under par over 20 rounds. Thomas picked up one win (PGA Championship) and eight other top 10s last season over his 19 tournaments.

Tyrrell Hatton (+3500)

Over his four trips to The CJ Cup, Hatton has been a contender twice (T6 and T3) with two more top-20 finishes (T14 and T18). However, last week he failed to make a push at the Zozo Championship (T45) after two solid finishes (eighth and T7) in two recent DP World Tour starts. His only PGA Tour win came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2020.

Gary Woodland (+11000)

Woodland has three top 10s (T9, T3 and second) on his last four trips to The CJ Cup. He shot 68 two weeks ago to open the Shriners Children's Open before withdrawing due to a back injury. Prior to that he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship and was T64 at the Fortinet Championship. His last win came at the US Open in 2019.

Ryan Palmer (+15000)

Last year Palmer didn’t play in The CJ Cup after three competitive showings previously (T17, T12, T3). He missed the cut two weeks ago at the Shriners Children's Open and was 88th in the final FedExCup standings last season.

Here are the top three players making their first appearance at The CJ Cup:

Cameron Young (+3000)

Last season's PGA Tour Rookie of the Year struggled to find his rhythm last week at the Zozo Championship, leading to a disappointing 53rd. In his maiden campaign, he had five runner-up finishes and tied for third twice over 25 tournaments while finishing 19th in the FedExCup.

Taylor Montgomery (+5000)

In his rookie season on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour graduate is off to a hot start with finishes of third, T9 and T15 while going a combined 40 under par over 12 rounds.

Sahith Theegala (+5,000)

Twice over three events so far this fall, Theegala put himself in contention on the weekend (T6 and T5). He ranked 28th in earnings ($3.1 million) in his rookie year on the PGA Tour. Theegala played on the weekend in 22 of his 29 events in 2022, highlighted by four finishes inside the top 7. His game is on the rise as he still looks for his first PGA Tour win.

The top of this field is loaded with elite players including Jon Rahm (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2200) and Sam Burns (+2200)

The CJ Cup doesn’t have a cut, allowing daily fantasy players to accept more risk at their backend roster while focusing on stars to build their teams.

To win a GPP in the DFS market, regardless of field size, a team must have the winner plus five other players that have a chance to finish in the top fifteen. Here’s my roster for this week’s event:

Jordan Spieth ($8,800)

Hideki Matsuyama ($8,700)

Cameron Young ($8,600)

Taylor Montgomery ($8,200)

Sahith Theegala ($8,100)

Tommy Fleetwood ($7,600)

I decided to go with a mid-tier balanced lineup for the daily games in this event. I wanted to play off of the success of Jordan Spieth at the Presidents Cup and run back Cameron Young. Sometimes, using the same golfer to win in multiple events seems wrong, but Young is a player with the talent to win.

Best Bet: Jon Rahm (+900)

Value Play: Cameron Young (+3000)

Home Run Swing: Rickie Fowler (+6600)