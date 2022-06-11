Former Masters Champ Patrick Reed Joins LIV Golf

Reed, along with Pat Perez, are latest defections from PGA Tour. They will play in next LIV event in Portland, Ore.

HERTFORDSHIRE, England – Once referred to as “Captain America” for his Ryder Cup prowess, Patrick Reed is leaving the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, becoming the latest player to join forces with the controversial new venture that began this week at the Centurion Club.

Reed, 31, will play in the next LIV Golf event scheduled for June 30-July 2 in Portland, Ore., and will be joined by Bryson DeChambeau, who was announced Friday. Pat Perez is also joining LIV. Perez’ wife, Ashley, announced the decision on her Instagram account.

Patrick Reed is the latest player with name recognition to join LIV Golf and will play in the Portland, Ore., event June 30-July 2.

With Reed on board, the series will have past Masters winners Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson. Reed won the Masters in 2018.

“The growing roster of LIV Golf players gets even stronger today with a player of Patrick Reed’s caliber,’’ said LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman. “He has a proven track record as one of the most consistent competitors in pro golf and adds yet another big presence at our tournaments.

“He’s a major champion who has had a significant impact playing international team competitions, and he’ll bring another impressive dynamic to our team-based format at LIV Golf.”

Reed established himself as one of the top U.S. performers at the Ryder Cup, posting a 7-3-2 overall record, despite a poor performance at the 2018 competition in France where the U.S. was defeated easily. Having suffered with double pneumonia last summer, Reed was unable to make the U.S. team on points and was not selected as one of Steve Stricker’s captain’s picks.

Reed has had little success on the course since then. He has one top-10 finish in his last 15 worldwide starts and he has not won since his 2021 Farmers Insurance Open victory, his ninth PGA Tour title. At the time, Reed was ranked No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking but has since dropped to No. 36..

“I’m super excited,’’ Reed said during the LIV broadcast. “It’s exciting to be part of an evolution in change for golf. I’m excited to be a part of it.’’

