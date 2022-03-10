Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws From Players Championship

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from the Players Championship Thursday morning with an injury. Reinhold Matay, USA Today

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Players Championship prior to his starting time Thursday morning with a neck and shoulder injury he suffered during the second round of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“He gutted it out the last three days and received treatment all this week," said Bob Turner, Matsuyama’s manager, in a text message. "He only walked the course and chipped/putted for practice this week. This morning he was unable to make a full swing and WD."

Patrick Rodgers replaced Matsuyama in the field.

Matsuyama and Scottie Scheffler are the only players to win twice this season on the PGA Tour. Matsuyama won the Zozo Championship and the Sony Open in Hawaii. He is ranked No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking and tied for 20th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.