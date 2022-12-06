Skip to main content

2022 Holiday Golf Gifts for Kids: Clubs, Shoes, Tech and More

Get your kids hooked on golf with these great gift ideas.

It's never too early to get your kids hooked on golf. With holiday shopping in full swing (pun intended) now is the time to stock up on golf gear and tech for kids and juniors. Here's our list of golf gift options to create a little golf excitement for young golfers of all ages this holiday season.

2022 Holiday Golf Gifts for Kids

Kids Custom Caddie Uniform

Caddie-Uniform

The adorable factor is turned up to 10 with Masters-inspired caddie jumpers. ... Every uniform comes with a personalized name plate and number that will be on removable Velcro patches.

$109, caddyuniform.com

Young Explorers Powerhouse Kids Golf Set

Golf clubs set

PGA/LPGA, Here They Come! The Future Champs Youth Golf Set expands along with kids as they get taller and their skills become more developed. … Set of 3 clubs has Adjust-A-Hit Technology that telescopes the putter (20" to 30"), the iron (25" to 35") and the wood (25" to 35"); twists and locks each into place to ensure a proper fit. … Ergonomically-correct handles on the steel shafts teach hand positioning. … Comes with nylon golf bag, tees and two practice balls for ages 5+.

$49.95, youngexplorers.com

Boys' UA Performance Paradise Printed Polo

UA-Polo

Built for an ultra-comfortable fit and feel with sweat-wicking, heat-battling, performance, all with a modern style.

$35, underarmour.com

U.S. Kids Golf Training/Yard Club

Yard Club

The perfect choice to get started or further develop your swing, Yard Club is the mandatory first club beginning players are given when attending a U.S. Kids Golf Academy. … A molded grip teaches proper hand placement, oversized head with a pitching wedge loft that helps get the ball in the air, and a flexible lightweight shaft that helps develop a proper swing. … Yard Club can make learning and developing easier, more fun, and more permanent. … Perfect for use in the yard or can be used when training with real golf balls at the range or course. ... Fun Yard Club games are also available for download.

$54.99, uskidsgolf.com

JLab JBuds Pro Bluetooth Signature Earbuds

JLab

Kick it wirelessly with the JLab JBuds Pro Bluetooth® Signature Earbuds. …Designed with Adjustable Tip Placement (ATP) that allows the earbud to sit at different depths in your ear for the ultimate secure fit. … Additional security is added with the Cush Fins and extra gel ear tips that guarantee comfort. … Finely tuned, high performance titanium drivers deliver a clean, crisp sound for highs, lows and every range in between. … Up to six hours of Bluetooth playtime.

- $19.99, dickssportinggoods.com

Titleist Junior Boardwalk Hat

Titleist hat

The classic style Junior Boardwalk Hat has all the same features as the Boardwalk Hat, but is sized specifically for young golfers to wear on and off the golf course. … A relaunch of the popular west coast style, the hat is lightweight with breathable perforated material. … The sweatband is moisture-wicking and antimicrobial. … Split-panel construction, adjustable snapback, semi-curve bill and woven label design. … Available in white, grey, and navy.

$30, titleist.com.

Pinned Prism Rangefinder

PInned-Rangefinder

Tourney-legal with 60 rounds of battery life and available in six fun colors. ... Pinned also offers a trade-in program, where you can send them any old rangefinder regardless of the brand and they'll donate it to the First Tee.

$229.99, pinnedgolf.com 

Hearth Song Light-Up Golf Putting Game

Putting game

Bring putting and golf fun indoors with this light-up set. … Four-foot putting mat leads up to a ramp with three light-up scoring holes. … Includes two 27-inch light-up stainless steel putters, three golf balls, and a golf flag. … Skill-building play improves aim, precision and hand-eye coordination. ... Adult assembly required, button cell batteries included. … Ages 3+.

$59.98, hearthsong.com.

Ralph Lauren Kids Custom Packable Hooded Jacket

Ralph Lauren

A little on the higher side of our budget-conscious list, but the options are well worth it. … The Custom Packable Hooded Jacket is the ultimate in personalization. … It is made to order with recycled fibers and PrimaLoft ThermoPlume insulation to help keep the wearer warm, dry, and comfortable while reducing environmental impact. … With your choice of colors for the body, sleeves, hood, zipper, and Polo Pony, and the option to add a name or message on the interior label, this jacket is truly one of a kind. … Sizes 2T-XL. 

$185, ralphlauren.com

Garb Inc. Carmel Collection for Boys and Girls

Garb Inc

Inspired by the coastal sunsets, golden sands, and crystal clear waters of Carmel Beach, this collection has true performance apparel offering the utmost functionality while always being trend forward. … For girls, solid colors of orange and white pair together, and a cool swirling design mixes the two. … On the boys side, ocean and sky blues coordinate with green and white accents in prints, stripes, and solids. …Polos, dresses, skorts, shorts, jackets, layering pieces and onesies are available in sizes for youth, toddlers and infants.

$50 - $62, garbinc.com