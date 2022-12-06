2022 Holiday Golf Gifts for Kids: Clubs, Shoes, Tech and More
It's never too early to get your kids hooked on golf. With holiday shopping in full swing (pun intended) now is the time to stock up on golf gear and tech for kids and juniors. Here's our list of golf gift options to create a little golf excitement for young golfers of all ages this holiday season.
Kids Custom Caddie Uniform
The adorable factor is turned up to 10 with Masters-inspired caddie jumpers. ... Every uniform comes with a personalized name plate and number that will be on removable Velcro patches.
$109, caddyuniform.com
Young Explorers Powerhouse Kids Golf Set
PGA/LPGA, Here They Come! The Future Champs Youth Golf Set expands along with kids as they get taller and their skills become more developed. … Set of 3 clubs has Adjust-A-Hit Technology that telescopes the putter (20" to 30"), the iron (25" to 35") and the wood (25" to 35"); twists and locks each into place to ensure a proper fit. … Ergonomically-correct handles on the steel shafts teach hand positioning. … Comes with nylon golf bag, tees and two practice balls for ages 5+.
$49.95, youngexplorers.com
Boys' UA Performance Paradise Printed Polo
Built for an ultra-comfortable fit and feel with sweat-wicking, heat-battling, performance, all with a modern style.
$35, underarmour.com
U.S. Kids Golf Training/Yard Club
The perfect choice to get started or further develop your swing, Yard Club is the mandatory first club beginning players are given when attending a U.S. Kids Golf Academy. … A molded grip teaches proper hand placement, oversized head with a pitching wedge loft that helps get the ball in the air, and a flexible lightweight shaft that helps develop a proper swing. … Yard Club can make learning and developing easier, more fun, and more permanent. … Perfect for use in the yard or can be used when training with real golf balls at the range or course. ... Fun Yard Club games are also available for download.
$54.99, uskidsgolf.com
JLab JBuds Pro Bluetooth Signature Earbuds
Kick it wirelessly with the JLab JBuds Pro Bluetooth® Signature Earbuds. …Designed with Adjustable Tip Placement (ATP) that allows the earbud to sit at different depths in your ear for the ultimate secure fit. … Additional security is added with the Cush Fins and extra gel ear tips that guarantee comfort. … Finely tuned, high performance titanium drivers deliver a clean, crisp sound for highs, lows and every range in between. … Up to six hours of Bluetooth playtime.
- $19.99, dickssportinggoods.com.
Titleist Junior Boardwalk Hat
The classic style Junior Boardwalk Hat has all the same features as the Boardwalk Hat, but is sized specifically for young golfers to wear on and off the golf course. … A relaunch of the popular west coast style, the hat is lightweight with breathable perforated material. … The sweatband is moisture-wicking and antimicrobial. … Split-panel construction, adjustable snapback, semi-curve bill and woven label design. … Available in white, grey, and navy.
$30, titleist.com.
Pinned Prism Rangefinder
Tourney-legal with 60 rounds of battery life and available in six fun colors. ... Pinned also offers a trade-in program, where you can send them any old rangefinder regardless of the brand and they'll donate it to the First Tee.
$229.99, pinnedgolf.com
Hearth Song Light-Up Golf Putting Game
Bring putting and golf fun indoors with this light-up set. … Four-foot putting mat leads up to a ramp with three light-up scoring holes. … Includes two 27-inch light-up stainless steel putters, three golf balls, and a golf flag. … Skill-building play improves aim, precision and hand-eye coordination. ... Adult assembly required, button cell batteries included. … Ages 3+.
$59.98, hearthsong.com.
Ralph Lauren Kids Custom Packable Hooded Jacket
A little on the higher side of our budget-conscious list, but the options are well worth it. … The Custom Packable Hooded Jacket is the ultimate in personalization. … It is made to order with recycled fibers and PrimaLoft ThermoPlume insulation to help keep the wearer warm, dry, and comfortable while reducing environmental impact. … With your choice of colors for the body, sleeves, hood, zipper, and Polo Pony, and the option to add a name or message on the interior label, this jacket is truly one of a kind. … Sizes 2T-XL.
$185, ralphlauren.com.
Garb Inc. Carmel Collection for Boys and Girls
Inspired by the coastal sunsets, golden sands, and crystal clear waters of Carmel Beach, this collection has true performance apparel offering the utmost functionality while always being trend forward. … For girls, solid colors of orange and white pair together, and a cool swirling design mixes the two. … On the boys side, ocean and sky blues coordinate with green and white accents in prints, stripes, and solids. …Polos, dresses, skorts, shorts, jackets, layering pieces and onesies are available in sizes for youth, toddlers and infants.
$50 - $62, garbinc.com.