2022 Holiday Golf Gifts for Kids: Clubs, Shoes, Tech and More

The perfect choice to get started or further develop your swing, Yard Club is the mandatory first club beginning players are given when attending a U.S. Kids Golf Academy. … A molded grip teaches proper hand placement, oversized head with a pitching wedge loft that helps get the ball in the air, and a flexible lightweight shaft that helps develop a proper swing. … Yard Club can make learning and developing easier, more fun, and more permanent. … Perfect for use in the yard or can be used when training with real golf balls at the range or course. ... Fun Yard Club games are also available for download.

$54.99, uskidsgolf.com