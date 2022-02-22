2022 Honda Classic: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites, Sleeper Picks for PGA National Resort

In a field without many top players at PGA National's Champion Course, look to Daniel Berger and Sungae Im who have had success in the Sunshine State.

At +1600, Daniel Berger arrives in familiar Florida in search of his fifth PGA Tour victory. Eoin Clarke | Golffile

At last week's Genesis Invitational, run by the Tiger Woods Foundation, Joaquin Niemann channeled his inner Woods by blitzing the field from start to finish.

In a wire-to-wire winning performance, the Chilean was powered by a pair of 63s in the first two rounds, making it difficult to catch him on the weekend. Many of the big names gave it their best shot, but Niemann showed why he is now the best current player from South America.

As for the picks, we hope you began fading them weeks ago. Mid-range pick Brooks Koepka burned us again by missing the cut along with sleeper Kevin Na. We thought Cam Smith would contend after two rounds, but he stumbled on the weekend.

We now begin the Florida Swing in hopes of a fresh start for our fortunes. We arrive at PGA National Resort for the Honda Classic where there will not be as many stars as last week but should still offer plenty of drama when the pros take on its famous “Bear Trap.” The Champion Course has been notoriously one of the most difficult layouts on the PGA Tour with no winner finishing better than 12-under par over the past decade.

According to SI Sportsbook, the clear favorite is 2020 champion Sungjae Im at +1100, followed by Niemann and Berger, who played at Florida State, at +1600. Next are a foursome of contenders at +2000: Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel.

For our favorite, we’ll take Berger, a local Jupiter, Fla., product, at +1600. His odds are short for having recently missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, but he’ll be motivated to assert himself as one of the game’s best after not being present at the Genesis. At 7,125 yards, the Champion Course requires players to be accurate on approach and no one has been more lethal than Berger in those key metrics. Over the past 24 rounds, Berger ranks first among the field in strokes gained: approach and ball-striking. Look for Berger to kick start his 2022 in a familiar place.

For a high mid-range pick, it’s hard to ignore Keith Mitchell at +3300. The 2019 Honda Classic champion has been very steady as of late. Mitchell has finished in the top 12 in four of his last five starts. With plenty of momentum, he arrives in Florida where he generally plays better than he does on the West Coast. In his last 24 rounds, he ranks in the top-5 in strokes gained: total, off-the-tee, tee-to-green and ball-striking. Mitchell should be full of confidence arriving at the site of his only win on Tour.

For a sleeper, Ryan Palmer at +6000 is the play. Palmer missed the cut in his last two starts, but he finished in the top 30 in the prior four. Like many players this week, Palmer will enjoy the jump to Florida and the return of Bermuda greens. Tee-to-green, he’s been one of the best players in the world over the past three months, but his putter has held him back on results. Palmer has finished in the top 30 in six of his last nine starts at the Honda Classic, including two in the top five. If Palmer’s putter can get hot, look out.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 1

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Sungjae Im +1100

Daniel Berger +1600

Joaquin Niemann +1600

Shane Lowry +2500

Alex Noren +3000

Matthew Wolff +3300

Keith Mitchell +3300

Matt Jones +3300

Mito Pereira +4000

Brian Harman +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Aaron Wise +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5000

Russell Knox +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

C.T. Pan +6000

Lee Westwood +6600

Ian Poulter +6600

Lucas Glover +6600

Chris Kirk +6600

Martin Kaymer +6600

Rickie Fowler +6600

Brendan Steele +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Zach Johnson +8000

Lucas Herbert +8000

Charles Howell +8000

Michael Thompson +8000

Brendon Todd +8000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Sam Ryder +9000

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Hudson Swafford +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Padraig Harrington +12500

Charl Schwartzel +12500

Camilo Villegas +12500

Matthew NeSmith +12500

Mark Hubbard +12500

Henrik Stenson +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Davis Riley +12500

Harry Higgs +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Matthias Schwab +12500

Alex Smalley +12500

Satoshi Kodaira +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Hayden Buckley +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Kramer Hickok +15000

Doc Redman +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

John Huh +15000

Rory Sabbatini +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Danny Willett +15000

Vincent Whaley +17500