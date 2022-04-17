Skip to main content

Hyo Joo Kim Wins Lotte Championship in Hawaii

Kim captures her sixth career LPGA victory in Saturday finish by two shots over Hinako Shibuno.
Hyo Joo Kim won the Lotte Championship on Saturday in Hawaii with a 72-hole total of 11-under 277.

Hyo Joo Kim of Korea shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to hold off all challengers and win the Lotte Championship in a Saturday finish on the LPGA Tour in Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

Kim finished 72 holes at 11-under 277 at Hoakalei Country Club, two shots ahead of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and four ahead of Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi.

For the 26-year-old Kim, it was her sixth career LPGA Tour victory. Included in that total is a major championship, the 2014 Evian Championship, which she won as a non-member before her official rookie year in 2015.

Kim entered the final round three shots ahead of Shibuno, a margin she maintained throughout the course of the day. Kim’s lead was two with eight holes to play but Kim's bogey on the par-4 17th cut the margin to one shot going into the final hole, the par-5 18th.

Kim made birdie and Shibuno could only manage a par to seal the victory for the Korean. Kim won the first prize of $300,000.

Choi shot 69 in the final round to secure third place, two ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, who finished with 70. Korea’s Somi Lee (73) was fifth at 5-under 283.

The LPGA Tour moves back to the mainland next week for the Dio Implant LA Open at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.

