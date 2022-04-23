Jay Haas Makes a Putt and Makes History at the Zurich Classic

The 68-year-old Haas teamed with son, Bill, and became the oldest player in PGA Tour history to make a cut at a Tour event.

More than just a family outing, the Zurich Classic partnership of Bill and Jay Haas wound up making PGA Tour history on Friday afternoon. When Jay Haas narrowly holed a 4½-foot putt for par on the 18th hole at TPC Louisiana, it meant that he had become the oldest player in PGA Tour history to make the cut at a Tour event.

At 68 years, 4 months and 20 days old, Haas jumped ahead of the legendary Sam Snead, who made the cut at the 1979 Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic at 67 years, 2 months, 23 days of age.

The Haases made the weekend at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans on the number at 8-under par with a 1-under 71 in the alternate shot format on Friday and a 7-under 65 in the better-ball on Thursday.

“To somehow shake that putt in on the last hole was something I'll never forget,” said Jay Haas. “But just the whole week, playing with Bill, getting texts from all my kids, it's just been a real charge.”

Said Bill, “I don't think we showed up just to try -- we wouldn't have been so nervous if we just didn't care. But he can shoot a good score. The ball doesn't know who's hitting it, and he played amazing yesterday.”

It was made cut No. 591 for Jay, which is the all-time PGA Tour record, in his 799th Tour start, which ranks second all-time.

“Anything that I'm even remotely close to Sam Snead on would be very special,” Jay Haas said.