Kevin Na Resigns PGA Tour Membership to Play in LIV Tournaments

The 38-year-old, a 19-year Tour veteran, is in the field for next week's LIV event at Centurion Club outside London.

PGA Tour veteran Kevin Na has resigned his membership in the organization so that he can pursue other playing opportunities, including the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event next week.

Na, 38, who has played on Tour for 19 years, said via social media Saturday that he appreciates all the opportunities afforded him by the PGA Tour and hopes the rules will someday allow him to return. But he acknowledged what is likely coming for those who participate in the rival series: a suspension or ban from playing in PGA Tour events.

“Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options,’’ Na said in a Twitter post. “I would like the freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However, to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

“I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and now one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”

The LIV Golf Invitational Series, headed by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has its first scheduled event June 9-11 at the Centurion Club outside London.

The original goal was to start a league this year that would stage 14 events of 54 holes each with 48-player fields comprised of 12 four-man teams. Those plans were put on hold in the aftermath of considerable negativity surrounding comments Phil Mickelson made about the PGA Tour that were reported in February.

Since then, Norman and LIV Golf Investments pivoted to a series of eight events this year, seven of which have a $25 million purse and a final tournament that is worth $50 million and will be a team competition.

PGA Tour players have been denied conflicting-event releases to play in these tournaments and face disciplinary action for doing so, including the possibility of fines and suspensions.

Following the event outside of London, there are five scheduled tournaments in the United States, including one at Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, Ore., July 1-3.