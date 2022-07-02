Patrick Reed Entered in Next Week's Scottish Open — for Now

Reed is a member of the DP World Tour but so far not one of the LIV Golf members banned from playing in the Scottish.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner, is for the moment still on the list of competitors for next week's Genesis Scottish Open. USA Today

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. – As the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event played out Saturday afternoon, Patrick Reed remained in the field for next week’s Genesis Scottish Open – the only LIV-associated player to still be listed.

For the first time, the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The PGA Tour does not have Reed as part of the field, but the DP World Tour still had him on its entry list, a mystery for which the Tour was unable to give clarity.

“We are in contact with Patrick Reed in relation to his participation in Oregon this week and are therefore not in a position to provide any further comment at this stage,’’ said a DP World Tour spokesman.

The Scottish Open, to be played at the Renassaince Club in Gullane, Scotland, has assembled a strong field, with 14 of the top 15 players in the world. It is deemed a perfect tune-up for the British Open at St Andrews, about 85 miles away.

Reed, 32, a nine-time PGA Tour winner who captured the 2018 Masters, is in the field as a DP World Tour member. He earned his way into the field as a former Race to Dubai winner and major championship winner.

Earlier this week, Reed said he had resigned his PGA Tour membership, which would keep him out of the tournament on the PGA Tour side. Commissioner Jay Monahan has suspended indefinitely all members who have taken part in LIV events; as a non-member, Reed would not be eligible.

The DP World Tour’s CEO, Keith Pelley, has announced fines for Tour members who have competed in LIV events. He also banned LIV members playing in Portland from playing in the Scottish Open, due to the recently strengthened alliance with the PGA Tour that will see the top 10 players in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai earn PGA Tour cards starting after next season.

Reed in 2018 was named an honorary lifetime member of the then-European Tour in 2019 after winning the Masters and subsequently finishing second in the Race to Dubai in 2018. He also finished third in the Race to Dubai in 2020.