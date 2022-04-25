Skip to main content

2022 PGA Championship Field: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods Register to Compete at Southern Hills

The field for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills includes 18 former PGA champions, including Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The full field has been released for the PGA Championship, to be held May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have both registered to compete in the event.

Woods is coming off a Masters Tournament where he made the cut in his return from his injuries following a car crash. Mickelson has not played anywhere since announcing a leave of absence following the release of controversial comments he made of about a rival golf leave fronted by Greg Norman and financed by the Saudi Arabian government.

The field of PGA professionals was set on April 20 when Jesse Mueller won the PGA Professional Championship. The top 20 finishers received berths in the PGA Championship field and are marked with asterisks below.

Ancer, Abraham – Mexico
Arnaus, Adria – Spain
*Beach, Alex – Stamford, Connecticut
Beem, Rich – Austin, Texas
Berger, Daniel – Jupiter, Florida
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – South Africa
*Bingaman, Brandon – Dallas, Texas
Bland, Richard – England
*Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, California
*Borchert, Matt – Winter Garden, Florida
Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, Vermont
Brehm, Ryan – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
Burmester, Dean – South Africa
Burns, Sam – Shreveport, Louisiana
Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, Florida
Casey, Paul – England
Cejka, Alex – Germany
Champ, Cameron – Sacramento, California
Cink, Stewart – Atlanta, Georgia
*Collet, Tyler – Vero Beach, Florida
Conners, Corey – Canada
Daly, John – Dardanelle, Arkansas
Davis, Cam – Australia
Day, Jason – Australia
DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, Texas
*Dickinson, Paul – Montauk, New York
Dufner, Jason – Auburn, Alabama
English, Harris – Sea Island, Georgia
*Feenstra, Tim – Fall City, Washington
Finau, Tony – Salt Lake City, Utah
Fitzpatrick, Matt – England
Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, California
Fleetwood, Tommy – England
Garcia, Sergio – Spain
Glover, Lucas – Jupiter, Florida
Gooch, Talor – Edmond, Oklahoma
Harrington, Padraig – Ireland
Hatton, Tyrrell – England
Herbert, Lucas – Australia
Higgo, Garrick – South Africa
Higgs, Harry – Dallas, Texas
Hoge, Tom – Fargo, North Dakota
Hojgaard, Nicolai – Denmark
Homa, Max – Scottsdale, Arizona
Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Hoshino, Rikuya – Japan
Hovland, Viktor – Norway
*Hurt, Austin – Bainbridge Island, Washington

Im, Sungjae – South Korea
*Inglis, Colin – Eugene, Oregon
*Ishee, Nic – Dallas, Texas
Johnson, Dustin – Jupiter, Florida
Johnson, Zach – Sea Island, Georgia
*Jones, Jared – Houston, Texas
Jones, Matt – Australia
Kanaya, Takumi – Japan
Kaymer, Martin – Germany
Kim, Chan – Gilbert, Arizona
Kim, Joohyung – South Korea
Kim, Si Woo – South Korea
Kinoshita, Ryosuke – Japan
Kirk, Chris – Athens, Georgia
Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, South Carolina
Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, Florida
Kokrak, Jason – Hudson, Ohio
Kuchar, Matt - Sea Island, Georgia
Lee, Min Woo – Australia
List, Luke – Augusta, Georgia
Love III, Davis – Sea Island, Georgia
Lowry, Shane – Ireland
MacIntyre, Robert – Scotland
Matsuyama, Hideki – Japan
*McCarty, Sean – Solon, Iowa
McIlroy, Rory – Northern Ireland
*Mendoza, Kyle – Oceanside, California
Micheel, Shaun – Memphis, Tennessee
Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, California
Molinari, Francesco – Italy
Morikawa, Collin – La Canada, California
*Mueller, Jesse – Phoenix, Arkansas
*Newman, Dylan – Stamford, Connecticut
Niemann, Joaquin – Chile
Norris, Shaun – South Africa

*Oakley, Zac – King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Oosthuizen, Louis – South Africa
Ortiz, Carlos – Mexico
Palmer, Ryan – Colleyville, Texas
Pereira, Mito – Chile
Pieters, Thomas – Belgium
Poulter, Ian – England
Power, Seamus – Ireland
*Pyne, Casey – Greenwich, Connecticut
Rahm, Jon – Spain
Ramey, Chad – Fulton, Mississippi
Reed, Patrick – Houston, Texas
Rose, Justin – England
Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, California
Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, Texas
Scott, Adam – Australia
Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, North Carolina
Singh, Vijay – Fiji
Smith, Cameron – Australia
Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, Arizona
Spieth, Jordan – Dallas, Texas
Stenson, Henrik – Sweden
Straka, Sepp – Austria
Streelman, Kevin – Wheaton, Illinois
Swafford, Hudson – Sea Island, Georgia
Thomas, Justin – Louisville, Kentucky
van Rooyen, Erik – South Africa
Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, North Carolina
*Vermeer, Ryan – Omaha, Nebraska
Walker, Jimmy – Terrell Hills, Texas
*Warren, Shawn – Falmouth, Maine
Watson, Bubba – Bagdad, Florida
Westwood, Lee – England
Wiesberger, Bernd – Austria
Wolff, Matthew – Agoura Hills, California
Woodland, Gary – Topeka, Kansas
Woods, Tiger – Jupiter, Florida
*Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, Ohio
Yang, Y.E. – South Korea
Zalatoris, Will – Dallas, Texas

