2022 PGA Championship Field: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods Register to Compete at Southern Hills

The field for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills includes 18 former PGA champions, including Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The full field has been released for the PGA Championship, to be held May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have both registered to compete in the event.

Woods is coming off a Masters Tournament where he made the cut in his return from his injuries following a car crash. Mickelson has not played anywhere since announcing a leave of absence following the release of controversial comments he made of about a rival golf leave fronted by Greg Norman and financed by the Saudi Arabian government.

The field of PGA professionals was set on April 20 when Jesse Mueller won the PGA Professional Championship. The top 20 finishers received berths in the PGA Championship field and are marked with asterisks below.

Ancer, Abraham – Mexico

Arnaus, Adria – Spain

*Beach, Alex – Stamford, Connecticut

Beem, Rich – Austin, Texas

Berger, Daniel – Jupiter, Florida

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan – South Africa

*Bingaman, Brandon – Dallas, Texas

Bland, Richard – England

*Block, Michael – Mission Viejo, California

*Borchert, Matt – Winter Garden, Florida

Bradley, Keegan – Woodstock, Vermont

Brehm, Ryan – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Burmester, Dean – South Africa

Burns, Sam – Shreveport, Louisiana

Cantlay, Patrick – Jupiter, Florida

Casey, Paul – England

Cejka, Alex – Germany

Champ, Cameron – Sacramento, California

Cink, Stewart – Atlanta, Georgia

*Collet, Tyler – Vero Beach, Florida

Conners, Corey – Canada

Daly, John – Dardanelle, Arkansas

Davis, Cam – Australia

Day, Jason – Australia

DeChambeau, Bryson – Dallas, Texas

*Dickinson, Paul – Montauk, New York

Dufner, Jason – Auburn, Alabama

English, Harris – Sea Island, Georgia

*Feenstra, Tim – Fall City, Washington

Finau, Tony – Salt Lake City, Utah

Fitzpatrick, Matt – England

Fowler, Rickie – Murrieta, California

Fleetwood, Tommy – England

Garcia, Sergio – Spain

Glover, Lucas – Jupiter, Florida

Gooch, Talor – Edmond, Oklahoma

Harrington, Padraig – Ireland

Hatton, Tyrrell – England

Herbert, Lucas – Australia

Higgo, Garrick – South Africa

Higgs, Harry – Dallas, Texas

Hoge, Tom – Fargo, North Dakota

Hojgaard, Nicolai – Denmark

Homa, Max – Scottsdale, Arizona

Horschel, Billy – Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Hoshino, Rikuya – Japan

Hovland, Viktor – Norway

*Hurt, Austin – Bainbridge Island, Washington

Im, Sungjae – South Korea

*Inglis, Colin – Eugene, Oregon

*Ishee, Nic – Dallas, Texas

Johnson, Dustin – Jupiter, Florida

Johnson, Zach – Sea Island, Georgia

*Jones, Jared – Houston, Texas

Jones, Matt – Australia

Kanaya, Takumi – Japan

Kaymer, Martin – Germany

Kim, Chan – Gilbert, Arizona

Kim, Joohyung – South Korea

Kim, Si Woo – South Korea

Kinoshita, Ryosuke – Japan

Kirk, Chris – Athens, Georgia

Kisner, Kevin – Aiken, South Carolina

Koepka, Brooks – West Palm Beach, Florida

Kokrak, Jason – Hudson, Ohio

Kuchar, Matt - Sea Island, Georgia

Lee, Min Woo – Australia

List, Luke – Augusta, Georgia

Love III, Davis – Sea Island, Georgia

Lowry, Shane – Ireland

MacIntyre, Robert – Scotland

Matsuyama, Hideki – Japan

*McCarty, Sean – Solon, Iowa

McIlroy, Rory – Northern Ireland

*Mendoza, Kyle – Oceanside, California

Micheel, Shaun – Memphis, Tennessee

Mickelson, Phil – Rancho Santa Fe, California

Molinari, Francesco – Italy

Morikawa, Collin – La Canada, California

*Mueller, Jesse – Phoenix, Arkansas

*Newman, Dylan – Stamford, Connecticut

Niemann, Joaquin – Chile

Norris, Shaun – South Africa

*Oakley, Zac – King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Oosthuizen, Louis – South Africa

Ortiz, Carlos – Mexico

Palmer, Ryan – Colleyville, Texas

Pereira, Mito – Chile

Pieters, Thomas – Belgium

Poulter, Ian – England

Power, Seamus – Ireland

*Pyne, Casey – Greenwich, Connecticut

Rahm, Jon – Spain

Ramey, Chad – Fulton, Mississippi

Reed, Patrick – Houston, Texas

Rose, Justin – England

Schauffele, Xander – San Diego, California

Scheffler, Scottie – Dallas, Texas

Scott, Adam – Australia

Simpson, Webb – Charlotte, North Carolina

Singh, Vijay – Fiji

Smith, Cameron – Australia

Spaun, J.J. – Scottsdale, Arizona

Spieth, Jordan – Dallas, Texas

Stenson, Henrik – Sweden

Straka, Sepp – Austria

Streelman, Kevin – Wheaton, Illinois

Swafford, Hudson – Sea Island, Georgia

Thomas, Justin – Louisville, Kentucky

van Rooyen, Erik – South Africa

Varner III, Harold – Gastonia, North Carolina

*Vermeer, Ryan – Omaha, Nebraska

Walker, Jimmy – Terrell Hills, Texas

*Warren, Shawn – Falmouth, Maine

Watson, Bubba – Bagdad, Florida

Westwood, Lee – England

Wiesberger, Bernd – Austria

Wolff, Matthew – Agoura Hills, California

Woodland, Gary – Topeka, Kansas

Woods, Tiger – Jupiter, Florida

*Worthington II, Wyatt – Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Yang, Y.E. – South Korea

Zalatoris, Will – Dallas, Texas