2022 PNC Championship Tee Times: Tiger and Charlie Woods Set to Tee Off

Tiger and Charlie Woods finished second in this event last year. See when they'll tee off this weekend in Orlando.

The 2022 PNC Championship has more intrigue than your average December silly-season exhibition, thanks of course to Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. Woods has not played much golf in front of TV cameras since missing the cut at the British Open at St. Andrews last August -- he returned only last week to play in the "The Match" alongside Rory McIlroy and against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Woods appeared to be in good spirits, but his golf game was rusty.

This week he returns to an event he's tabbed as one of his personal favorites, as it's a chance to play two rounds alongside Charlie Woods, whose golf game is reportedly on the rise. We'll see how Team Woods fares this weekend -- last year they ran off 11 straight birdies on Sunday and finished second to John Daly and John Daly II. This weekend should once again be fun.

Team Woods is grouped with Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. They'll tee off at 12:02 ET. Full tee times for round 1 are below.

2022 PNC Championship Round 1 tee times

10:05 a.m. – Team Duval, Team Price

10:18 a.m. – Team Singh, Team Faldo

10:31 a.m. – Team Cink, Team Leonard

10:44 a.m. – Team O’Meara, Team Lehman

10:57 a.m. – Team Furyk, Team Langer

11:10 a.m. – Team Player, Team Trevino

11:23 a.m. – Team Spieth, Team Korda

11:36 a.m. – Team Daly, Team Harrington

11:49 a.m. – Team Sorenstam, Team Kuchar

12:02 p.m. – Team Woods, Team Thomas