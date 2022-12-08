2022 QBE Shootout: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Two-Person Team Event

The two-person team event has a total purse of $3.8 million, with $950,000 going to the winners. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

The total purse for the 2022 QBE Shootout is $3.8 million, with $950,000 going to the winners. Nine of the top 50 men's players are in the field at the 2022 QBE Shootout, with 24 total players set to play as 12 two-person teams. Two stars from the women's game are also participating — women's world No. 2 Nelly Korda will play with Denny McCarthy, and Lexi Thompson will team up with Maverick McNealy.

Other notable pairings include Jason Day-Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner-Max Homa and Steve Stricker-Cameron Young.

The three-round event has a unique format that's fitting for team golf: they'll play a scramble format during the first round, a modified alternate shot format in the second round and a final-round better ball on Sunday.

Note that all prize money listed below is for the team, and each player would receive half of the total share.

2022 QBE Shootout Final Prize Money

Win: $950,000

2. $590,000

3. $360,000

4. $284,000

5. $246,000

6. $215,000

7. $205,000

8. $200,000

9. $195,000

10. $190,000

11. $185,000

12. $180,000