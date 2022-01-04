Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts and Field for Kapalua

The 2022 Tournament of Champions winner will bank $1.476 million from the total purse of $8.2 million.
Joaquin Niemann plays the 2021 Tournament of Champions.

Joaquin Niemann plays the 2021 Tournament of Champions. He finished second to Harris English.

The first PGA Tour event of the year is the Sentry Tournament of Champions, set for this week at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. It's a no-cut tournament with 39 players in the field.

Harris English is the defending champion. The winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions will earn $1.476 million from the total purse of $8.2 million.

The winners-only event has been around since 1953, when Al Besselink won by a shot at the Desert Inn Country Club in Las Vegas — the site now occupied by the Wynn Golf Club. It was played at the Desert Inn from 1953 to 1966 before moving to the Stardust Country Club in 1967 and 1968. From there, the event was played at La Costa in Carlsbad, California, from 1969 to 1998. It's been played at Kapalua ever since.

Here's the TV and streaming schedule (all times Eastern):

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: TV, Streaming Schedule

  • Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6-7:  6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Jan. 8: 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday Jan. 9 4 to 6 p.m. on NBC and 6 to 8 p.m on Golf Channel

The event will stream on Golf Channel and on ESPN+

Here are the position-by-position payouts:

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts

1. $1,476,000.00 

2. $810,000.00 

3. $515,000.00 

4. $400,000.00 

5. $335,000.00 

6. $278,000.00 

7. $245,000.00 

8. $225,000.00 

9. $210,000.00 

10. $195,000.00 

11. $181,000.00 

12. $170,000.00 

13. $160,000.00 

14. $150,000.00 

15. $140,000.00 

16. $133,000.00 

17. $130,000.00 

18. $127,000.00 

19. $124,000.00 

20. $122,000.00 

21. $120,000.00 

22. $118,000.00 

23. $116,000.00 

24. $115,000.00 

25. $114,000.00 

26. $113,000.00 

27. $112,000.00 

28. $111,000.00 

29. $110,000.00 

30. $109,000.00 

31. $108,000.00 

32. $107,000.00 

33. $106,000.00 

34. $105,000.00 

35. $104,000.00 

36. $103,000.00 

37. $102,000.00 

38. $101,000.00 

39. $100,000.00

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Field

Here is the field:

Ancer, Abraham 

Berger, Daniel 

Burns, Sam 

Cantlay, Patrick 

Champ, Cameron 

Cink, Stewart 

Dahmen, Joel 

Davis, Cam 

DeChambeau, Bryson 

English, Harris 

Finau, Tony 

Glover, Lucas 

Gooch, Talor 

Grace, Branden 

Herbert, Lucas 

Higgo, Garrick 

Homa, Max 

Horschel, Billy 

Hovland, Viktor 

Im, Sungjae 

Jones, Matt 

Kim, Si Woo 

Kisner, Kevin 

Koepka, Brooks 

Kokrak, Jason 

Lee, K.H. 

Leishman, Marc 

Matsuyama, Hideki 

Mickelson, Phil 

Morikawa, Collin 

Na, Kevin 

Power, Seamus 

Rahm, Jon 

Reed, Patrick 

Schauffele, Xander 

Smith, Cameron 

Spieth, Jordan 

Thomas, Justin 

van Rooyen, Erik




