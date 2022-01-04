2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts and Field for Kapalua

The 2022 Tournament of Champions winner will bank $1.476 million from the total purse of $8.2 million.

Joaquin Niemann plays the 2021 Tournament of Champions. He finished second to Harris English. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

The first PGA Tour event of the year is the Sentry Tournament of Champions, set for this week at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. It's a no-cut tournament with 39 players in the field.

Harris English is the defending champion.

The winners-only event has been around since 1953, when Al Besselink won by a shot at the Desert Inn Country Club in Las Vegas — the site now occupied by the Wynn Golf Club. It was played at the Desert Inn from 1953 to 1966 before moving to the Stardust Country Club in 1967 and 1968. From there, the event was played at La Costa in Carlsbad, California, from 1969 to 1998. It's been played at Kapalua ever since.

Here's the TV and streaming schedule (all times Eastern):

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: TV, Streaming Schedule

Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6-7: 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Jan. 8: 6 to 10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday Jan. 9 4 to 6 p.m. on NBC and 6 to 8 p.m on Golf Channel

The event will stream on Golf Channel and on ESPN+

Here are the position-by-position payouts:

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts

1. $1,476,000.00

2. $810,000.00

3. $515,000.00

4. $400,000.00

5. $335,000.00

6. $278,000.00

7. $245,000.00

8. $225,000.00

9. $210,000.00

10. $195,000.00

11. $181,000.00

12. $170,000.00

13. $160,000.00

14. $150,000.00

15. $140,000.00

16. $133,000.00

17. $130,000.00

18. $127,000.00

19. $124,000.00

20. $122,000.00

21. $120,000.00

22. $118,000.00

23. $116,000.00

24. $115,000.00

25. $114,000.00

26. $113,000.00

27. $112,000.00

28. $111,000.00

29. $110,000.00

30. $109,000.00

31. $108,000.00

32. $107,000.00

33. $106,000.00

34. $105,000.00

35. $104,000.00

36. $103,000.00

37. $102,000.00

38. $101,000.00

39. $100,000.00

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Field

Here is the field:

Ancer, Abraham

Berger, Daniel

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

DeChambeau, Bryson

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Herbert, Lucas

Higgo, Garrick

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Jones, Matt

Kim, Si Woo

Kisner, Kevin

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Matsuyama, Hideki

Mickelson, Phil

Morikawa, Collin

Na, Kevin

Power, Seamus

Rahm, Jon

Reed, Patrick

Schauffele, Xander

Smith, Cameron

Spieth, Jordan

Thomas, Justin

van Rooyen, Erik