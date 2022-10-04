2022 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
For 40 years, the PGA Tour has played in Las Vegas and this year's event delivers some star power appropriate for the bright-light city.
Tom Kim, the darling of the Presidents Cup two weeks ago, is in the field at TPC Summerlin along with two of the best from the winning U.S. team, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay. Sungjae Im, also from the International team, returns as the defending champion.
TPC Summerlin is again the host course, a par 71 playing to 7,255 yards. Birdies will be plentiful, 16 of the last 18 winners in the desert have shot 20 under or better.
The tournament dates to 1983, when it was won by Fuzzy Zoeller and played over five days (the four-round format began in 2004). It was known as the Las Vegas Invitational when Tiger Woods won his first career PGA Tour event in 1996, and for a five-year run from 2008-12, it had Justin Timberlake as a celebrity host.
Purse
The Shriners Children's Open has a total purse of $8 million with $1,440,000 awarded to the winner.
Payouts
1st: $1,440,000
2nd: $872,000
3rd: $552,000
4th: $392,000
5th: $328,000
Complete payouts will be updated after the final round.
Full Field
(144 players)
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Barnes, Erik
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burmester, Dean
Cantlay, Patrick
Champ, Cameron
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cook, Austin
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Deminsky, Derek #
Detry, Thomas +
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris +
Grant, Brent
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hammer, Cole +
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Scott
Herbert, Lucas
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley +
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Levin, Spencer *
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
Luo, Xuewen *
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Mueller, Jesse
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matthew
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent +
Núñez, Augusto
Palmer, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Pereira, Mito
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Riley, Quinn +
Rodgers, Patrick
Ruffels, Ryan
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Sawada, Jared *
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stanley, Kyle
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tway, Kevin
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Welch, Patrick +
Werbylo, Trevor +
Werenski, Richy
Whaley, Vince
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Young, Carson
Yuan, Carl
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion