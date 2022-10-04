2022 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour has played in Las Vegas for 40 years and returns this week with a field including a few stars from the recent Presidents Cup.

Tom Kim, the darling of the Presidents Cup two weeks ago, is in the field at TPC Summerlin along with two of the best from the winning U.S. team, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay. Sungjae Im, also from the International team, returns as the defending champion.

TPC Summerlin is again the host course, a par 71 playing to 7,255 yards. Birdies will be plentiful, 16 of the last 18 winners in the desert have shot 20 under or better.

The tournament dates to 1983, when it was won by Fuzzy Zoeller and played over five days (the four-round format began in 2004). It was known as the Las Vegas Invitational when Tiger Woods won his first career PGA Tour event in 1996, and for a five-year run from 2008-12, it had Justin Timberlake as a celebrity host.

Purse

The Shriners Children's Open has a total purse of $8 million with $1,440,000 awarded to the winner.

Payouts

1st: $1,440,000

2nd: $872,000

3rd: $552,000

4th: $392,000

5th: $328,000

Complete payouts will be updated after the final round.

Full Field

(144 players)

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Deminsky, Derek #

Detry, Thomas +

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris +

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole +

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley +

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Tom

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Levin, Spencer *

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

Luo, Xuewen *

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mueller, Jesse

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent +

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Riley, Quinn +

Rodgers, Patrick

Ruffels, Ryan

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Sawada, Jared *

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stanley, Kyle

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Welch, Patrick +

Werbylo, Trevor +

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption

# - Section Champion