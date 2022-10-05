The PGA Tour’s new season makes its third stop at TPC Summerlin for the Shriners Children’s Open. This course offers many birdie opportunities based on the winners finishing with a score of 20 under or better in five of the past six events. Here’s a look at the five players who took home the title, along with their betting odds:

2021: Sungjae Im, -24, +3000

2020: Martin Laird, -23, +20000

2019: Kevin Na -23, +6000

2018: Bryson DeChambeau -21, +1400

2017: Patrick Cantlay -9, +2000

Here’s a look at the five players with the most success at this course over the past five years and their betting odds at SI Sportsbook:

Patrick Cantlay (+650)

Last year Cantlay didn’t play this event despite impressive success over the previous four tournaments (first, second, second, and eighth). His last stroke-play event was the Tour Championship in August, where he finished seventh, and a week before that he won the BMW Championship. Cantlay has had three other top fives5s since the start of June over nine tournaments.

Sungjae Im (+1200)

Before winning this event last year, Im placed 13th and 15th in two previous starts. His game came into form in late July, leading to an excellent run over five tournaments (second, second, 12th, 15th and second) while going 62 strokes under par over 20 rounds. He didn’t win any other events last year.

Adam Hadwin (+4500)

Over the past three seasons, Hadwin finished fourth, 34th and sixth. His play over the last five events (38th, 37th, 69th, 44th and 45th) looks miles away from the winner’s circle. Hadwin hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the Valspar Championship in 2017. A top-20 finish (+260) seems like a wiser investment.

Martin Laird (+10000)

With a win and an 11th-place finish over the past two trips to this event, Laird should be a live contender to be on the top 10 leaderboard sometime over the weekend. The two previous years before his win, he also made the cut (48th and 28th). Laird failed to play on the weekend in his first two starts this fall. His only top 10 in 2022 came at the Barracuda Championship (third).

Matthew NeSmith (+7000)

Based on his play at this event over the previous three seasons (18th, 8th and 14th), NeSmith is a live value play. He finished ninth last week on the heels of missing the cut in his previous two tournaments. NeSmith doesn’t have a PGA Tour win in his career.

Here are the top five players based on their salaries at DraftKings that will be making their first appearance at this event:

Tom Kim (+2200)

His salary ($9,700) is the fifth highest at DraftKings, matching his betting odds ranking. Kim is a rising young player who picked up his first PGA Tour win this summer at the Wyndham Championship and then was a breakout star at the Presidents Cup. He also has two other top 10s (seventh and third) over his last eight tournaments. Kim will make his first appearance this fall after finishing 54th in the BMW Championship.

Taylor Montgomery (+2800)

After success on the Korn Ferry Tour, Montgomery earned his PGA Tour card. He finished third and ninth in his first two tournaments this season with a combined score of 25 under. In his only other two events on the PGA Tour in 2022, Montgomery placed 11th with a missed cut.

Alexander Noren (+4000)

Noren is the eighth-ranked betting option at the Shriners Children’s Open despite not having yet won on the PGA Tour. However, the 40-year-old does have 10 European Tour wins. Last week, Noren was the only player under 70 in all four rounds at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championships on the DP World Tour. Since January, he had three other top 10s (sixth, fifth and second) on the PGA Tour.

Dean Burmester (+4500)

Burmester has spent most of his golf career on the DP World Tour (two wins) and Sunshine Tour (eight wins). This South African looks poised to play more golf in the U.S. this season after showing success last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship (fourth). His highlight moments in 2022 came at the Genesis Scottish Open (10th) and the British Open (11th) in early July.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5500)

In his first season on the PGA Tour, Bezuidenhout finished in the top 25 in 10 events, with his best success coming at the John Deere Classic (second). Last week, he placed 39th in his first tournament on the fall tour. Bezuidenhout has three European wins.

In the DFS market, I would look to pair Patrick Cantlay with multiple players with salaries between $7,000 and $9,000. A high volume of birdies invites many lower-tiered players with talent to the top-10 leaderboard. Here’s a list of five players to consider for the back end of your DFS roster (with their SI Sportsbook odds to win):

Callum Tarren (+12500)

Beau Hossler (+12500)

Chris Gotterup (+20000)

Will Gordon (+11000)

Harry Hall (+17500)

Best Bet: Patrick Cantlay (+650)

Best Value: Cameron Davis (+4000)

I’ll use the above two players to build around on my DFS teams.