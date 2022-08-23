2022 Tour Championship: Full Field, Final FedEx Cup Payouts

The season finale returns to East Lake, with an $18 million prize for the winner. Scottie Scheffler starts the event in the lead in the unique format.

The PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season, one that won't soon be forgotten in many ways, ends this week at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. A field of 29 will start the event following Will Zalatoris' withdrawal on Tuesday due to a back injury, and the field will be staggered on the leaderboard based on FedEx Cup points.

Scottie Scheffler will begin the event at 10 under par, last week's BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay will be at 8 under, Xander Schauffele will be at 6 under and so on down to even par for those at the bottom of the standings. In this format, everyone has a theoretical chance of winning the FedEx Cup and an $18 million bonus.

Final Payouts

1. $18 million

2. $6,500,000

3. $5,000,000

4. $4,000,000

5. $3,000,000

6. $2,500,000

7. $2,000,000

8. $1,500,000

9. $1,250,000

10. $1,000,000

11. $950,000

12. $900,000

13. $850,000

14. $800,000

15. $760,000

16. $720,000

17. $700,000

18. $680,000

19. $660,000

20. $640,000

21. $620,000

22. $600,000

23. $580,000

24. $565,000

25. $550,000

26. $540,000

27. $530,000

28. $520,000

29. $510,000

30. $500,000

Payouts will be updated following Sunday's final round.

Full Field

(29 players; Will Zalatoris withdrew and will not be replaced per rules)

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Conners, Corey

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Harman, Brian

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Lee, K.H.

Matsuyama, Hideki

McIlroy, Rory

Morikawa, Collin

Niemann, Joaquin

Poston, J.T.

Rahm, Jon

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Smith, Cameron

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Wise, Aaron

Young, Cameron