2022 Tour Championship: Full Field, Final FedEx Cup Payouts
The PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season, one that won't soon be forgotten in many ways, ends this week at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. A field of 29 will start the event following Will Zalatoris' withdrawal on Tuesday due to a back injury, and the field will be staggered on the leaderboard based on FedEx Cup points.
Scottie Scheffler will begin the event at 10 under par, last week's BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay will be at 8 under, Xander Schauffele will be at 6 under and so on down to even par for those at the bottom of the standings. In this format, everyone has a theoretical chance of winning the FedEx Cup and an $18 million bonus.
Final Payouts
1. $18 million
2. $6,500,000
3. $5,000,000
4. $4,000,000
5. $3,000,000
6. $2,500,000
7. $2,000,000
8. $1,500,000
9. $1,250,000
10. $1,000,000
11. $950,000
12. $900,000
13. $850,000
14. $800,000
15. $760,000
16. $720,000
17. $700,000
18. $680,000
19. $660,000
20. $640,000
21. $620,000
22. $600,000
23. $580,000
24. $565,000
25. $550,000
26. $540,000
27. $530,000
28. $520,000
29. $510,000
30. $500,000
Payouts will be updated following Sunday's final round.
Full Field
(29 players; Will Zalatoris withdrew and will not be replaced per rules)
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Conners, Corey
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Harman, Brian
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Im, Sungjae
Lee, K.H.
Matsuyama, Hideki
McIlroy, Rory
Morikawa, Collin
Niemann, Joaquin
Poston, J.T.
Rahm, Jon
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Smith, Cameron
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Straka, Sepp
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Wise, Aaron
Young, Cameron