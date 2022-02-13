Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

Carlos Ortiz Makes It Rain at 16th Hole for Second Straight Day at WM Phoenix Open

Ortiz' hole-in-one on Sunday marks first time since 1997 two aces have been recorded in the same week at the coliseum hole at TPC Scottsdale
Volunteers clean up beer cans that littered the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale after Carlos Ortiz' hole-in-one on Sunday

Volunteers clean up beer cans that littered the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale after Carlos Ortiz' hole-in-one on Sunday

Another day, another ace, another beer shower.

Carlos Ortiz added to the fun Sunday at the WP Phoenix Open when his tee shot at the rowdy par-3 16th hole tracked to the cup and dropped in for a hole-in-one. The reaction was somewhat delayed as Ortiz walked after the shot and slowed down to watch as it finally made its way to the hole and disappeared.

For the second day in a row, an ace elicited wild cheers and an abundance of tossed beer cans from the stands. It was not quite as rambunctious as the scene on Saturday – Sam Ryder’s ace was later in the day – but it still required substantial clean-up from tournament volunteers before play could continue.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ortiz followed by driving the green at the par-4 17th and holing a short eagle putt to play the two holes in three shots, 4-under par.

The ace was the 11th at the 16th in the history of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale but marked the first time since 1997 when there were two on the hole during the same tournament. Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker accomplished that feat 25 years ago – both in Saturday’s third round in 1997. Prior to Ryder’s hole-in-one, the last ace at the 16th belonged to Francesco Molinari in 2015.

Tags
terms:
WM Phoenix OpenCarlos Ortiz

unnamed-5
News

Carlos Ortiz Makes It Rain at 16th Hole for Second Straight Day

12 seconds ago
rickywysocki_3
News

A Case For Ricky Wysocki as the World's Best Golfer*

1 minute ago
i525_Iron_Lifestyle_3
News

Ping i525 Irons Fix What You Can't See

1 minute ago
BenjaminBeaufils_President-Americas_TAGHeuer
News

Q&A: Benjamin Beaufils discusses TAG Heuer's ‘common ground’ with golf

2 minutes ago
Sahith Theegala raises his club after chipping from the rough in the crowd on the 18th hole during Round 3 at the WM Phoenix Open.
News

Theegala Holds Lead at Phoenix Open as Ryder Aces Wild 16th

20 hours ago
Charley-Hoffman
News

Charley Hoffman addresses Instagram rant that criticized USGA, PGA Tour

20 hours ago
16th-hole
News

Watch: Pandemonium Erupts on 16th Hole in Phoenix After Hole-in-One

23 hours ago
Charley Hoffman at 2021 Valspar Championship
News

Charley Hoffman Rips PGA Tour, USGA Over Rules Issue

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17663791
News

Sahith Theegala Takes Two-Stroke Lead in WM Phoenix Open

Feb 12, 2022