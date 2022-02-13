Carlos Ortiz Makes It Rain at 16th Hole for Second Straight Day

Ortiz' hole-in-one on Sunday marks first time since 1997 two aces have been recorded in the same week at the coliseum hole at TPC Scottsdale

Volunteers clean up beer cans that littered the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale after Carlos Ortiz' hole-in-one on Sunday

Another day, another ace, another beer shower.

Carlos Ortiz added to the fun Sunday at the WP Phoenix Open when his tee shot at the rowdy par-3 16th hole tracked to the cup and dropped in for a hole-in-one. The reaction was somewhat delayed as Ortiz walked after the shot and slowed down to watch as it finally made its way to the hole and disappeared.

For the second day in a row, an ace elicited wild cheers and an abundance of tossed beer cans from the stands. It was not quite as rambunctious as the scene on Saturday – Sam Ryder’s ace was later in the day – but it still required substantial clean-up from tournament volunteers before play could continue.

Ortiz followed by driving the green at the par-4 17th and holing a short eagle putt to play the two holes in three shots, 4-under par.

The ace was the 11th at the 16th in the history of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale but marked the first time since 1997 when there were two on the hole during the same tournament. Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker accomplished that feat 25 years ago – both in Saturday’s third round in 1997. Prior to Ryder’s hole-in-one, the last ace at the 16th belonged to Francesco Molinari in 2015.