This week's winner at El Camaleon Golf Course will bank $1.476 million from a total purse of $8.2 million.

This weekend just outside Playa Del Carmen, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa give the annual stop at Mayakoba a boost. The field features two of the top 10, four of the top 20 and 12 of the top 50 in the world ranking. Defending champion Viktor Hovland has also returned. Mexican players given exemptions include Jose de Jesus Rodriguez and Isidro Benitez.

2022 Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Final Payouts

Win: $1,476,000

2: $893,800

3: $565,800

4: $401,800

5: $336,200

6: $297,250

7: $276,750

8: $256,250

9: $239,850

10. $223,450

11. $207,050

12. $190,650

13. $174,250

14. $157,850

15. $149,650

16. $141,450

17. $133,250

18. $125,050

19. $116,850

20. $108,650

21. $100,450

22. $92,250

23. $85,690

24. $79,130

25. $72,570

26. $66,010

27. $63,550

28. $61,090

29. $58,630

30. $56,170

31. $53,710

32. $51,250

33. $48,790

34. $46,740

35. $44,690

36. $42,640

37. $40,590

38. $38,950

39. $37,310

40. $35,670

41. $34,030

42. $32,390

43. $30,750

44. $29,110

45. $27,470

46. $25,830

47. $24,190

48. $22,878

49. $21,730

50. $21,074

51. $20,582

52. $20,090

53. $19,762

54. $19,434

55. $19,270

56. $19,106

57. $18,942

58. $18,778

59. $18,614

60. $18,450

61. $18,286

62. $18,122

63. $17,958

64. $17,794

65. $17,630