2022 Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts
This weekend just outside Playa Del Carmen, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa give the annual stop at Mayakoba a boost. The field features two of the top 10, four of the top 20 and 12 of the top 50 in the world ranking. Defending champion Viktor Hovland has also returned. Mexican players given exemptions include Jose de Jesus Rodriguez and Isidro Benitez.
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba has a purse of $8.2 million, with $1,476,000 going to the winner. Here's how the prize money will be paid.
2022 Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Final Payouts
Win: $1,476,000
2: $893,800
3: $565,800
4: $401,800
5: $336,200
6: $297,250
7: $276,750
8: $256,250
9: $239,850
10. $223,450
11. $207,050
12. $190,650
13. $174,250
14. $157,850
15. $149,650
16. $141,450
17. $133,250
18. $125,050
19. $116,850
20. $108,650
21. $100,450
22. $92,250
23. $85,690
24. $79,130
25. $72,570
26. $66,010
27. $63,550
28. $61,090
29. $58,630
30. $56,170
31. $53,710
32. $51,250
33. $48,790
34. $46,740
35. $44,690
36. $42,640
37. $40,590
38. $38,950
39. $37,310
40. $35,670
41. $34,030
42. $32,390
43. $30,750
44. $29,110
45. $27,470
46. $25,830
47. $24,190
48. $22,878
49. $21,730
50. $21,074
51. $20,582
52. $20,090
53. $19,762
54. $19,434
55. $19,270
56. $19,106
57. $18,942
58. $18,778
59. $18,614
60. $18,450
61. $18,286
62. $18,122
63. $17,958
64. $17,794
65. $17,630