A purses of $1.44 million is up for grabs at the American Express and 10 of the top 20 players are competing at the event's trio of courses: La Quinta Country Club, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and PGA West’s Stadium Course. Expect birdies to fly and scoring to be low, as it is every year. Hudson Swafford is the defending champion.

Rookie Davis Thompson started the 2023 event fast with a stats-defying, 10-under opening round, but Jon Rahm was lurking just two shots back. It all sets up to be a fun weekend. Here are the payouts and individual prize money for each player at the American Express.

The American Express Final Prize Money Payouts

Winner: $1,440,000

2: $872,000

3: $552,000

4: $392,000

5: $328,000

6: $290,000

7: $270,000

8: $250,000

9: $234,000

10: $218,000

11: $202,000

12: $186,000

13: $170,000

14: $154,000

15: $146,000

16: $138,000

17: $130,000

18: $122,000

19: $114,000

20: $106,000

21: $98,000

22: $90,000

23: $83,600

24: $77,200

25: $70,800

26: $64,400

27: $62,000

28: $59,600

29: $57,200

30: $54,800

31: $52,400

32: $50,000

33: $47,600

34: $45,600

35: $43,600

36: $41,600

37: $39,600

38: $38,000

39: $36,400

40: $34,800

41: $33,200

42: $31,600

43: $30,000

44: $28,400

45: $26,800

46: $25,200

47: $23,600

48: $22,320

49: $21,200

50: $20,560

51: $20,080

52: $19,600

53: $19,280

54: $18,960

55: $18,800

56: $18,640

57: $18,480

58: $18,320

59: $18,160

60: $18,000

61: $17,840

62: $17,680

63: $17,520

64: $17,360

65: $17,200