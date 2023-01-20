2023 American Express Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts
A purses of $1.44 million is up for grabs at the American Express and 10 of the top 20 players are competing at the event's trio of courses: La Quinta Country Club, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and PGA West’s Stadium Course. Expect birdies to fly and scoring to be low, as it is every year. Hudson Swafford is the defending champion.
Rookie Davis Thompson started the 2023 event fast with a stats-defying, 10-under opening round, but Jon Rahm was lurking just two shots back. It all sets up to be a fun weekend. Here are the payouts and individual prize money for each player at the American Express.
The American Express Final Prize Money Payouts
Winner: $1,440,000
2: $872,000
3: $552,000
4: $392,000
5: $328,000
6: $290,000
7: $270,000
8: $250,000
9: $234,000
10: $218,000
11: $202,000
12: $186,000
13: $170,000
14: $154,000
15: $146,000
16: $138,000
17: $130,000
18: $122,000
19: $114,000
20: $106,000
21: $98,000
22: $90,000
23: $83,600
24: $77,200
25: $70,800
26: $64,400
27: $62,000
28: $59,600
29: $57,200
30: $54,800
31: $52,400
32: $50,000
33: $47,600
34: $45,600
35: $43,600
36: $41,600
37: $39,600
38: $38,000
39: $36,400
40: $34,800
41: $33,200
42: $31,600
43: $30,000
44: $28,400
45: $26,800
46: $25,200
47: $23,600
48: $22,320
49: $21,200
50: $20,560
51: $20,080
52: $19,600
53: $19,280
54: $18,960
55: $18,800
56: $18,640
57: $18,480
58: $18,320
59: $18,160
60: $18,000
61: $17,840
62: $17,680
63: $17,520
64: $17,360
65: $17,200